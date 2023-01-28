The police of the American city of Memphis released a number of videos in the night from Friday to Saturday just before 1 a.m. (Dutch time) showing how 29-year-old detainee Tire Nichols was arrested three weeks ago. The videos show, among other things, how the 29-year-old black American is kicked and beaten by several officers. He died three days after his arrest.

