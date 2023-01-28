Update/With videoThe police of the American city of Memphis released four videos in the night from Friday to Saturday just before 1 a.m. (Dutch time) showing how 29-year-old Tire Nichols was arrested three weeks ago. The images show, among other things, how the black American is kicked and beaten by several agents. He died three days after his arrest.



28 Jan. 2023

American media expects that the released videos, which together last about an hour, can shock the public. In a number of cities, people have taken to the streets in response to the images. On Thursday, five black officers involved, who had already been fired for using excessive force, were told they face charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault.

The first video shows how 29-year-old Tire Nichols, father of a four-year-old son and who works for courier company FedEx, is pulled over in his car by the Memphis police on January 7. The reason for this would be reckless driving, although that is not shown in the video. The images were made with a bodycam of one of the officers.

You can hear how the officers shout at him to get out of the car, as well as expletives and threats. “I didn’t even do anything,” Nichols says back. Subsequently, the officers can be seen working him to the ground, while Nichols shouts that he is innocent. An officer threatens to break his arm, while he is told to lie on his stomach.

Nichols manages to free himself and runs away, while the officers spray pepper spray and taser him. Nichols is no longer seen in the continuation of the first video. However, you can still hear how the white officer wearing the bodycam says he hopes that his colleagues Nichols will "stamp" when they find him.

Kicked and beaten

The second video is from a stationary camera on the street, with no sound. Nichols can be seen lying on the ground, surrounded by several officers. Two of them try to restrain him, while a third kicks him on the head. A fourth hits him several times with what looks like a baton. Others slap him. After five minutes, Nichols is writhing on the floor and the attacks have stopped. He is taken to a police vehicle by the officers.

The following video has been recreated with a bodycam and shows the events from the street camera video from a different angle. The images show, among other things, the moment that the agents find him after his flight. The officer with the bodycam threatens him with pepper spray. Nichols is clearly frightened and calls for his mother several times. Again, one of the officers can be seen hitting him several times with the baton. Another punches him in the face while his hands are held.

The last video, made with a bodycam, also shows the same events from the second and third video. On some of the images nothing can be seen and only some sound can be heard. Again, Nichols can be heard calling for his mother and expletives from the officers. It appears from the conversation between the officers that they seem to believe that Nichols was on drugs, although there is no evidence that he was.

When the image is visible again, it becomes clearer how Nichols leans against the police car. He appears injured and there is blood on his head. He doesn't talk. An officer pulls him up and he can be seen alternately sitting, leaning against the car or sinking to the ground.

You can also hear how the officers talk to each other about the incident. Some of them claim that Nichols tried to take their gun. That is not visible in the images. You can also hear how they say that nothing was found in his car.

Agents were released

The American news channel CNN reports after studying the images that Nichols was hit nine times in four minutes. The Washington Post states that he received two kicks, five blows and two blows to the face with a baton. According to the newspaper, it took another 22 minutes after the arrest for an ambulance to arrive.

Nichols was taken to hospital in critical condition. There he died of his injuries three days later. Five black officers were fired by the police force after the arrest for excessive force. They are charged with second-degree murder, comparable to manslaughter. They are also suspected of aggravated assault, kidnapping, misconduct and oppression, according to prosecutor Steve Mulroy. “All five are responsible.” According to the American newspaper The Washington Post they have since been released on bail.

Another two officers, who later arrived at the place where Nichols was arrested, have been temporarily suspended. The Shelby County Chief of Police made the decision after reviewing the footage. Those “worryed him,” writes the BBC.

Nichols’s relatives previously stated that an independent autopsy showed that he had suffered “severe bleeding from hard blows”. His lawyer said Nichols was beaten “like a piñata (a doll, ed.)” when he was arrested and was mutilated beyond recognition as a result.

Biden: ‘Outraged and deeply hurt’

US President Joe Biden has also viewed the footage of the violent arrest of Tire Nichols. "Like so many, I am outraged and deeply hurt by the horrific video," Biden said. "This beating has resulted in death," the president said.

Nichols’ death, he said, is “a painful reminder of the deep anguish and trauma, pain and exhaustion that black Americans still experience every day.”

Biden added that his thoughts are with Nichols’ relatives, with whom he spoke earlier today. They deserve, according to Biden, “a prompt, full and transparent investigation” into the events.

Biden further emphasized that Nichols’s relatives have asked for peaceful protests, a wish he also supports. “Those seeking justice should not resort to violence or destruction,” the president said.

Demonstrations

Demonstrations are taking place in several American cities in response to images of the arrest. In Memphis, among others, where the arrest took place, people have taken to the streets. Small-scale demonstrations are also taking place in cities such as New York, Atlanta, Asheville and Sacramento.

In Memphis, a group of protesters blocks a highway and bridge over the Mississippi, according to The Washington Post long queues have arisen. According to the newspaper, no police are present and the protest is peaceful.

Protests in Times Square in New York. According to The New York Times was a group of about two hundred people on their feet. At least one protester was arrested for smashing the window of a police car. Images on social media show mainly peaceful and small-scale protests elsewhere in the US. Nichols’s relatives, like President Joe Biden, had called for peaceful demonstrations.

A still image from one of the released videos showing the arrest of Tire Nichols. © via REUTERS

