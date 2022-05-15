summariesGetafe knew it would play it safe tonight with a draw and FC Barcelona that it would be second with a point, so the draw at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez was not entirely unexpected. The 0-0 was, however, very sleep-inducing.

Party in the stands with Getafe supporters after the final whistle as they know their club will be back in La Liga next season. The players and supporters of FC Barcelona will probably have forgotten this game by tomorrow morning, although the second place behind champions Real Madrid was definitely secured by Xavi’s team. However, that would also have been the case with a defeat, as number three Atlético Madrid and number four Sevilla drew 1-1 at the Wanda Metropolitano in the Spanish capital.

Sevilla also qualified for next season’s Champions League thanks to the late equalizer of Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri. Number five and cup winner Real Betis enter the Europa League, just like number six Real Sociedad. The club from San Sebastián won 1-2 at Villarreal. The semi-finalist in the Champions League this season seems to have to settle for a place in the Conference League, although Athletic Bilbao (point less) can still take that last European ticket from Arnaut Danjuma and his teammates. See also The World Triple Jump All-Star will be held in Madrid

Alavés relegated after five years

At the bottom, the curtain fell after five years at the highest level for Deportivo Alavés, which lost 3-1 to Levante after a 0-1 lead. The second club of Valencia already relegated on Thursday due to the 6-0 defeat at Real Madrid. The champion of Spain and Champions League finalist drew 1-1 at Cádiz CF tonight. Eden Hazard joined Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the first time since February. Next week, Granada (37 points), Real Mallorca and Cádiz (both 36 points) will do everything they can not to finish in 18th place and thus sink to the second level of Spain.

Memphis out injured

Barcelona had no less than 72 percent of the ball tonight, but Xavi’s team did little or nothing with it throughout the game. Getafe started energetically and got three corners in the first six minutes, from which Turkish striker Enes Ünal (former player of NAC and FC Twente) became dangerous twice. Ünal made no less than 15 of Getafe’s 32 goals in the competition this season, which makes the problem of that club immediately clear. See also Johnson called a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine a catastrophe for the whole world Memphis Depay played just as uninspired and invisible as almost all his teammates, but twenty minutes before the end he was injured and he was replaced by Luuk de Jong. Frenkie de Jong was missing after he took a yellow card in the final phase against Celta de Vigo (3-1 win) on Tuesday evening and, just like Jordi Alba, ran into a suspension. Barcelona will play at home against Villarreal next Sunday.

It is not yet clear how serious Memphis’ injury is. The Orange squad will play for the Nations League in June against Belgium (away, June 3), Wales (away, June 8), Poland (home, June 11) and Wales (home, June 14).

Results round 37 in La Liga

Athletic Bilbao – Osasuna 2-0

Atletico Madrid – Sevilla 1-1

Cadiz CF – Real Madrid 1-1

Celta de Vigo – Elche 1-0

Getafe – FC Barcelona 0-0

Levante – Deportivo Alavés 3-1

Real Mallorca – Rayo Vallecano 2-1

Real Betis – Granada 2-0

Villarreal – Real Sociedad 1-2 See also Captured British fighters ask for exchange on Russian state television

