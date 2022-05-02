Memphis Depay scored again against Mallorca and made it clear that his future lies in succeeding at Barcelona. The Dutch striker is the team’s top scorer with 12 goals and wants to have more responsibilities for next year: “I came here wanting to play for the team. I want to be important for the team next year and for several more years” explained memphis in statements to ESPN.
“It is normal that he has a lot of competition in the Barca. I play for the best club in the world.” He commented after revealing his desire to succeed. The Barcelona striker currently has five players of a very high level and the minutes are more than expensive.
Xavi spoke about the striker’s situation: “memphis He trains very well and that’s why he plays. We want this type of player, with this attitude. Surely I have been unfair to him, but if he performs like this he has to play.”
Depay has had a rather strange season at Barcelona marked by injuries. His season is almost over, the Catalan team is no longer at stake, they are only focused on the next season. Will Memphis be up to the task to carry the responsibility of the team?
