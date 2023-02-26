The Memphis Grizzlies basketball players have won the top match against Denver Nuggets with conviction. In the FedExForum, the Grizzlies went 112-94. Halfway through the one-sided game it was already 66-42 for the home team.

In Memphis, Ja Morant of the Grizzlies was already the top scorer of the evening with 23 points. On the side of the Nuggets, star player Nikola Jokic only scored 15 points. It was only the seventh time of the season that the Denver team, which already played 61 times, recorded less than 100 points.

The Grizzlies ended a four-win streak for the Nuggets as they aim for their first-ever title in club history.

The Nuggets still lead the Western Conference with 42 wins and 19 losses, the Grizzlies are second with 36 wins to 23 losses.