North American franchise will display the financial services company’s logo on its uniform in the 2024-2025 NBA season

THE Memphis Grizzliesfranchise of NBA, announced on Thursday (19.Sep.2024) an agreement with the Robinhooda financial services company, to sponsor a patch on the team’s jerseys beginning in the 2024-2025 season. Klutch Sports, an agency that represents athletes in professional sports, brokered the deal. Financial details and duration were not disclosed.

“We love the spirit that the Grizzlies demonstrate. We identified with their grit and fight from a brand perspective and felt there was a lot of potential. Additionally, the growing technology sector in Memphis also makes this partnership a perfect fit as we look to grow our NBA presence and reach our customers in key markets,” said Michael Goodbody, vice president of marketing and communications at Robinhood, which also sponsors the Washington Wizards since 2023.

After the separation with the company FedExthe Grizzlies have sought a new sponsor for the franchise’s patch. In addition to the logo on the uniforms, Robinhood will also gain visibility at FedExForum, the franchise’s home arena.

To kick off the partnership, the Memphis Grizzlies and Robinhood will be collaborating on a charitable drive, bringing together employees from both organizations to pack 60,000 meals for the Memphis community.