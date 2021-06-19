Memphis Depay will be on the pitch of the Camp Nou from next season. FC Barcelona announced on Saturday evening that the attacker has signed a contract for two years.

There has been speculation about the switch for some time. Depay has played for Olympique Lyonnais in the past five seasons, scoring 76 times in 133 games. He served his contract with the French club and therefore comes to FC Barcelona on a free transfer. The club writes in a statement that his arrival will add “versatility, skill and strength in attack.”

Depay is the fourth purchase the Spanish club has made for the upcoming season. He will play under Dutch coach Ronald Koeman, and with fellow international Frenkie de Jong. In the two games that the Orange squad has played in the European Championship so far, Depay played in the starting lineup.

The Dutch lion colors in the characteristic colors of FC Barça: the club announced the arrival of Memphis Depay.