FC Barcelona continues to work hard and it is that they need to solve some important details with the intention of preparing everything for the official start of the season.
Memphis Depay was one of the players who arrived at Barça last season under fairly friendly terms, doing everything in his power to fit into the salary scale and help Barça, which was going through a complex and bitter moment with the game. of its maximum star Lionel Messi.
The future of the Dutch striker seems to have more clarity regarding his new destination and it is that Barcelona intends to adjust his salary scale and the most organic way is to release some active pieces in the squad, such as the case of Memphis Depay. According to reports coming from Italy, specifically from the newspaper ‘Tuttosport‘, Memphis Depay would have already agreed on a two-year contract with the Juventuswith a salary of six million euros.
Juventus always had the signing of the Spaniard as a top priority Alvaro Morata, but due to its high salary claims, the possible agreement could not escalate to higher, therefore, the Italian club has activated its options and has opted for Memphis, from Barça. The Turin team understands that FC Barcelona needs to dispatch players due to an ‘overbooking’ of forwards and they want to attack the situation as soon as possible.
Even when the desire is active, Memphis Depay and his lawyers must solve a situation with Barça that applies at the contractual level. One of the requests that the Dutch striker has is to leave the club with the freedom letter so that everything can be streamlined and achieved more incisively. Memphis expects to receive the same treatment he received when he landed in Barcelona.
