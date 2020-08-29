Memphis Depay seems to have prepared the game of his life last night. The Dutchman made a hat-trick in the match against Dijon, in Ligue 1. It was no coincidence, the forward knows that it may be his moment. Ronald Koeman, who knows him well from his time at the Oranje, wants him for Barcelona. It is one of the names that the new coach has put on the table. Moreover, it is already said that he would be the ideal substitute for Luis Suárez, the one who seems to have one foot outside the team after the arrival of the former player to the bench.

Depay, at 26, crosses his fingers for that second chance. Remember that the Dutch attacker signed for Manchester United very young (in 2015 it was said that he would be the new Cristiano Ronaldo from Old Trafford) but their career did not flourish there as expected after they paid 35 million euros. In 2016-2017 he only played oho games in total.

When he was at his worst, Olympique de Lyon came to get him afloat. And also the selection. His last great season in France and in Europe has put him at the top of the market. Now he is very close to Barcelona. The culés would be willing to pay 40 million euros at most.

Depay stands out for his physical strength and his scoring nose. Although he was extreme, in recent times he is playing as a pure forward. He has speed, overflow and goal, especially goal.