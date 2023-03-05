With videosMemphis Depay has appropriately thanked Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone for his first starting place in a league match for his new Spanish club. The striker scored twice against Sevilla in five minutes. That last goal was Atlético’s 1,000th goal in La Liga with Simeone on the bench.



Mar 4 2023

Depay, who came over from FC Barcelona at the beginning of this year, opened the score in the 23rd minute. He doubled the score 4 minutes later with a beautiful long shot.

With his goals, Depay was at the basis of a big win for Atlético. Sevilla, who eliminated PSV in the Europa League last week, was swept 6-1 off the mat. In the second half Antoine Griezmann, Yannick Carrasco and Álvaro Morata scored for the home club.

Simeone preferred the striker of the Dutch national team to Álvaro Morata and therefore paid it back. With that, the Orange striker became the second Atlético Madrid player with two goals on his basic debut after Eduardo Salvio in 2010 against Tenerife.

AC Milan loses again

Fiorentina has ended AC Milan’s winning streak. After four wins in a row, each without a goal, the reigning champions of Italy lost 2-1 in Florence. Argentinian Nicolás González opened the score from a penalty shortly after the break, substitute Luka Jovic doubled the lead in the final phase. In injury time, Theo Hernández did something back on behalf of Milan. AC Milan remains in fourth place in Serie A due to the defeat. The team of coach Stefano Pioli had climbed to second place with a win. Napoli is unthreatened at the top, despite Friday evening’s defeat against Lazio (0-1).

The match against Fiorentina was briefly halted after 13 minutes. The players and spectators clapped for a minute for Davide Astori, the former Fiorentina player who died of cardiac arrest exactly five years ago at the age of 31. Astori played with number 13.

Paris Saint-Germain wins with record goal Mbappé

Paris Saint-Germain booked a difficult victory in the French league four days before the return against Bayern Munich in the eighth finals of the Champions League. The star team from Paris gave away a quick 2-0 lead in the home game against Nantes, but thanks to goals in the second half from Danilo Pereira (ex-Roda JC) and Kylian Mbappé still took the win: 4-2.

Mbappé scored his 201st goal for PSG in stoppage time. He is now the only record holder at the club. The 24-year-old Mbappé equaled the record of Edinson Cavani last week, who scored 200 goals for PSG.

The French team will play against Bayern in Germany on Wednesday. A few weeks ago, the team of trainer Christophe Galtier lost 1-0 to the German champion in front of the home crowd. Mbappé had just recovered from an injury and only participated in the last half hour as a substitute. The French attacker, top scorer of the World Cup in Qatar, is now top fit and in shape. Mbappé has scored five goals in his last three league matches.

PSG is now 11 points ahead of Ligue 1 over Olympique Marseille, which will play against Stade Rennes on Sunday.

Before kick-off, a minute was clapped in the Parc des Princes for Just Fontaine, who died earlier this week, who scored thirteen times for France at the 1958 World Cup.

