In 2015, Liga MX experienced a turning point in terms of signings. Until then, luxury signings were usually second-tier South American gems. Players with enough talent to make history in national football; a couple of steps below in terms of European football.
World stars only came to retire and/or sell shirts, such was the case of Ronaldinho Gaúcho with the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro. In 2015, however, everything changed. This was thanks to the arrival of the Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac, who, being able to continue his successful career in European football, chose to listen to and accept the offer from Tigres UANL.
The rest is history. André-Pierre Gignac turned the history of the gold and blue team around one hundred and eighty degrees, and, consequently, other clubs have tried to replicate the formula, signing players from the old continent.
América did it with Jérémy Ménez, Tigres itself tried to repeat the feat by hiring Florian Thauvin and recently the Monterrey Football Club decided to bet on Sergio Canales and Oliver Torres.
While it is true that André-Pierre Gignac’s performance is still a few steps above what the aforementioned European players have achieved, this does not mean that clubs will stop trying. And Memphis Depay’s name has gained strength today, as the possible new Liga MX bomb.
Their destination would be no more and no less than the Monterrey Football Clubwho has freed up a foreigner spot thanks to the departure of Argentine footballer Maximiliano Meza, who is already shining with Marcelo Gallardo’s River Plate.
#Memphis #Depay #sign #top #Liga #team
Leave a Reply