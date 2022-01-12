Juventus would have changed its position with respect to the Dutch, who was already related by different means. Federico Chiesa’s season-long injury would have been the reason to value the player differently.
Memphis Depay was linked to the entity bianconeri days ago after the rumor that mentioned FC Barcelona’s interest in Álvaro Morata. The Italian team has been closed to letting the one who, until summer, is its center forward move. It should be noted that it is assigned with a purchase option (35M) from Atlético de Madrid.
Massimiliano Allegri has been in charge of being the spokesman for the Turin club when it comes to ensuring that the Madrilenian would not move in the winter market. However, since Sky Sports It is suggested that the Italians would value having Memphis Depay on loan for the remainder of the season after the injury to Federico Chiesa, who tore his cruciate ligament on Sunday and will miss the remainder of the season.
The medium itself assures that, in the form of a counterattack, the Catalans would attack asking in exchange for the loan of Álvaro Morata and thus have the nine desired by Xavi Hernández. If an agreement is not reached, the already official registration of Ferran Torres would allow us to have a footballer who has played as many as nine in both Manchester City and the Spanish team.
If the operation is not finalized, Álvaro Morata could return to Atlético de Madrid or be permanently bought by Juventus for the amount mentioned above. The assessment of the footballer, with a link until 2023 with the rojiblancos, could be lower due to the contractual situation and if his performance does not experience an exponential improvement until the end of the course, since he adds seven goals and four assists in 25 contests.
#Memphis #Depay #bargaining #chip #Morata
