The team of coach Diego Simeone had already taken the lead just before half-time via Alvaro Morata, after a difficult first half. After an hour of playing football, the Spanish striker was replaced by Memphis Depay. The Dutchman was plagued by several injuries last season and hardly got to play.

And that he was back, he showed in an unforgettable way. Shortly after Samu had equalized on behalf of Granada, Depay got the ball about 25 meters from goal. Almost out of position, the Dutchman then lashed out hard. The ball hit the square in the far corner and goalkeeper Andre Ferreira had no chance. The final score was determined in the eighth minute of injury time by Marcos Llorente: 3-1.

A little further to the West, Orkun Kökcü made his debut in the Portuguese league. With Benfica he already won the supercup against FC Porto (2-0). Angel di Maria opened the score on a pass from the former Feyenoord player. The same Argentinian also gave his team the lead against Boavista on Monday evening, this time on the instructions of Rafa Silva.

There seemed to be no problem for a while, until Benfica striker Petar Musa turned red early in the second half. Five minutes later, Boavista already benefited through former Feyenoord striker Robert Bozeník. Rafa Silva then thought to save the national champion from Lisbon by heading in the 1-2 from close range in the rebound. But the misery for Benfica had yet to begin.