FC Barcelona had to go to extra time yesterday to be able to eliminate Intercity from Alicante, a club that plays in the third category of Spanish football. And despite the fact that Xavi did not play with the starting team, we saw players on the field who should have been able to get the match on track without problems, as is the case with Memphis and Ferran Torres.
Both players went from being important last season to being relegated to the background this season with hardly any chances. Yesterday they had the perfect opportunity to stand out, but we saw them not very successful and even without the necessary attitude to be able to impose themselves on the rest. Intercity showed the blaugrana yesterday that they are a competitive team and that if you don’t take the game seriously, they can eliminate you.
Ferran Torres took the position of false striker and while we all expected to see his great mobility, the Valencian seemed very passive, sprinting only at very specific moments and pressing with little intensity, which Intercity took advantage of to overtake him.
For its part, Memphis was playing on the left and barely came into contact with the game. He did not make breakaways or press the side, which finally cost him the change. Ferran Torres was also substituted, and it was without them on the pitch that FC Barcelona showed its best face. The Blaugrana team needs a balanced team in which the substitutes contribute in the same way as the starters, especially if they earn the salaries that Memphis and Ferran do, otherwise they better get rid of them.
