Memphis Depay will also not be part of the selection of FC Barcelona tomorrow for the last competition match before the World Cup break, at Osasuna. That means that the attack leader of the Dutch national team will report to Louis van Gaal next Monday without playing minutes. The last time Depay was on the field was on September 22 in the Nations League game with the Orange against Poland. He was then injured.

