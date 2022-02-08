After confirming the return to training with the group this Monday of center back Eric Garcia, The next one that is expected to join the work dynamics with the group in the next few days is Memphis Depay, although in the case of the Dutch attacker, the forecast is to discharge him next week, ahead of the match against Napoli at the Campo Nou, so Everything indicates that he will not be available yet this Sunday to play against Espanyol in Cornellà.

It must be remembered that Memphis has not played since the Spanish Super Cup match against Real Madrid on January 12. Almost a month off the pitch due to problems with the scar from the biceps femoris injury to his left leg, as revealed by ‘Mundo Deportivo’.

A situation, without a doubt, worrying, since Memphis only adds two games of the last eleven that Barcelona has played, and more considering the tough competition that there is at the moment in attack, where Xavi has eight more players to choose from, and that Ansu Fati is not here, he will be out for the next ten weeks.

Thus, as AS has been able to learn, the coaches are confident of having Memphis ahead of the game on February 17 against Napoli, thus giving them a margin of ten more days to recover sensations. Likewise, we must remember that ahead of the Europa League match, Xavi will not be able to count on two forwards from the reserve team, Ferran Jutglà and Ez Abde, as they are not registered, so the number of attacking troops for this match will be reduced to seven. Namely: Luuk, Braithwaite, Dembélé, Aubameyang, Ferran, Adama and Memphis.