Memphis Depay is one of those mentioned in Xavi’s list and it seems that the Dutchman will not be able to have a place in the coach’s plans.
FC Barcelona is still undergoing restructuring in all aspects, but at a sporting level it is expected that the team will undergo constant modifications while the deadlines in the market allow it. Even though Barça enjoys an improved financial situation, the culé team has to release a series of players who are not a special part of the coach’s plans for next season.
According to the Spanish newspaper ‘As’, Memphis Depay (28 years old), would already have understood that he will not count for Xavi as far as the next course is concerned. The Dutchman knows that with the arrival of raphinhathe ‘resigning’ of Dembele and the availability of Ansu Fati Y Fernando Torreshe will not have as many minutes as he would surely like.
FC Barcelona would agree to sell him only if an offer of 20 million or more arrives. Some clubs of Premier League They would be interested in taking over the services of the versatile Dutch striker, but so far there has been no offer that completely seduces Memphis Depay.
#Memphis #rock #hard #place #runs #room #Barcelona
Leave a Reply