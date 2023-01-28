Kicked in the head, Nichols beaten to death by police

i have been published video of the arrest of Tire Nichols, 29, the African American who died on January 10 in hospital from the consequences of the brutal attack of five policemen, “black” like him. The images were recorded on the evening of January 7 and document the violence with which the policemen attack an unarmed person , unarmed, in handcuffs.

The first three videos are part of body cam supplied to the policemen and show the excitement, the panting of the officers who chased Nicholsstopped for a traffic offence. The third video actually only records audio, because the camera is turned inward, perhaps in the heat of the chase, perhaps not coincidentally. Because it is the one that could have shown the brutal attack up close, documented instead by a security camera placed high up, at the crossroads, of which the agents may not have been aware.

The images, without audio, are shocking, as FBI director Christopher Wray had confessed a few hours earlier: Nichols is on the ground, his hands tied behind his back, held down by two policemen, when at a certain point a third policeman arrives and starts hitting Nichols on the head like a football. One, two, three kicks, then two punches, then another kick. The arrested man collapses to the ground. Then he is placed with his back on the door of a car, waiting for help.

In the three videos with audio he continues to say “mom, mom”, a typical expression of many African Americans, just as “mom” invoked George Floyd, the African American killed in May 2020 during an arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In the first video, the one that documents the stop for an alleged traffic offence, sees Nichols surrender immediately, say “ok”, “all right”, but the policemen appear aggressive. That is the moment in which the African American breaks free and runs away, leaving the policemen behind, who remain far away, out of breath. The other two body cam videos don’t add much else, except for one thing: none of the officers present, first five, then ten, then fifteen, ever said “stop”.

Hospitalized for severe fractures to the skull, neck and other parts of the body, and internal injuries, Nichols died three days later on January 10. Now the family is demanding justice. The five officers were fired and indicted for a variety of offenses ranging from murder of second degree to aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. The images in the fourth video are bound to spark controversy and fuel tensions. The fear is that clashes could arise, three years after Floyd.

Subscribe to the newsletter

