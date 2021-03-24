Memory is the ability to remember. It is nourished by images, phrases, moments –even nebulous or lost–, by webs of facts and processes that are installed in the individual and collective conscience. Like all knowledge, like all intelligent sensation, it recreates itself.

To stay alive it must be revisited, questioned, debated and nourished with new ingredients, in order to make it more complex. The memory is not I share airtight; on the contrary, it must from time to time “make water” in some joint to rethink its present; memory is also dialectical, contradictory, a film under construction and without end.

In the past ’70’s ​​institutional violence took shape as a political regime installing state terrorism. Society, stunned and paralyzed, was afraid, a deep, almost immaterial fear, cultivated on the idea that “silence is health”, coined in the times of Isabel Perón; a message from its Three A’s towards any dissent, sustained later, by fire and sword, by the dictatorship.

The Obelisk served as a patriotic ornament to the double discourse: the “Argentina Power” first, and the “Process of National Reorganization” later would settle on the sepulchral silence. The Pyramid of May and the mothers will configure, little by little, their other side: that of those who bravely defeated fear and faced cover-up in search of the truth.

Authoritarian regimes are, by definition, enemies of transparency and, by arbitrary order, necessarily liars. But the temptation of “strong governments” – unaware of public freedoms and the division of powers – is childish in those who long for them because they do not anchor in history but only in their desires and manipulations, and stupid in those who seek to profit from them dreaming of indefinite re-elections and electoral traps –like slogans– that will ensure their permanence in power.

The critical mobilization of Argentina has already gotten rid of these concentrated models several times and several dictatorships were defeated and, in part, punished.

“Energy they say, they shout vigor! and they proclaim the need for strong governments “, Sarmiento stressed, to argue:” In this we would agree flatly and without any difficulty, if by robust administrations we understood institutions, laws, habits and, in a word, political combinations or a machine with strong springs and solid movement.

Unfortunately, this is not the case or it is quite the opposite, practicing despotism or tyranny replaced by strong governments that instead of producing the results of tranquility, anarchy, and instead of promoting social improvements delay them, destroying the germ of good for the immorality that spreads corruption ”.

And since the San Juan –a statesman– addressed the issue, let us remember something that both autocrats with fantasies of eternity and democrats of commitment should reread: “Speaking anatomically, let’s see what are called strong governments, and let’s explain what they are in their realities, so that they neither deceive us, nor oppress us in the name of public health, tranquility and that order not less invoked by the retrograde or pseudo patriots, than freedom, progress and civilization by false liberals ”.

Governments with an absolutist vocation lie. They are based on demagoguery, rigged speech, which implies – every so often – denouncing the existence of crouching enemies that threaten democracy. Having listened to the president –and in a speech at the opening of sessions– speak of “unspeakable interests” that carry out “malicious criticism” and of “perverse systems” that include “renowned journalists to mount extortion” –of which, warns, he is not going to be stunned – he worries greatly.

It is a very dangerous language, although – nobility obliges – it embodies in that style typical of the Perón school that, with mischievous winks and complicit smiles towards his followers, “let go” violent people of various kinds and coined repressive laws, justifying them by brandishing phantasmagoric synarchical conspiracies, of misguided youth or sectarians of the Fourth International.

When baited dogs are unleashed, the end is unpredictable: in the beginning, it’s always the words. Today, it is unacceptable to use language that leaves enemies pointed up with their indexes up in the nebula.

Still open wound, the appropriation of minors was the most perverse systematic policy of the Process based on the kidnapping, disappearance and concealment of the identity of children of detainees-disappeared, often through clandestine births and illegal adoptions.

As an integral part of that plan, in July 2012 –one year before he died–, Jorge Videla he was sentenced to fifty years in prison for these crimes. Late, but it came! Videla presided over the dictatorship for exactly five years: on the 29th will be the 40th anniversary of the end of his term, which culminated in the “work accomplished”. Like his successors, Generals Viola, Galtieri and Bignone, he exercised power with the sum of the executive and legislative powers and strong influence on a Justice subject to the regime and an accomplice of its ignominies. When the people recovered their voice, they gave a historic response: Never again!

Having now overcome the fear installed by a pandemic but invisible coronavirus and facing the imposture, the VIP impudence and the concealment settled in the political structures and in the name of the best republican and democratic values, the still close horror of our darkest past puts, at the present time, before a challenge which is to redefine today three beautiful words that are embedded in a fully valid conceptual whole: “memory, truth and justice”, a legacy with a present.