Friday, February 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Memory | The wife was worried when the spouse who was leading big projects couldn’t get anything started – Working-age Ossi Backman’s memory disorder started with vague symptoms

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 3, 2023
in World Europe
0

Ossi Backman had managed demanding projects in large advertising agencies and carried out numerous renovations. Suddenly he couldn’t get anything going. Then the wife got worried. It can be difficult to recognize the first symptoms of working-age memory disease.

Two different wristwatches, an electronic calendar and sticky notes in different parts of the kitchen.

With their help, Jämsäläinen Ossi Backman, 64, can manage a day alone at home. The notes say, for example, “Lunch”, “Do laundry”, “Make coffee at 4pm”.

#Memory #wife #worried #spouse #leading #big #projects #couldnt #started #Workingage #Ossi #Backmans #memory #disorder #started #vague #symptoms

See also  40 years old | Anna Härmälä rose like a comet this autumn - the singlemothering cartoon has attracted the interest of international publishers
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Caribbean Series: Grand Premiere! Mexico flips and debuts with victory over Dominican

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result