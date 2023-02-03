Memory | The wife was worried when the spouse who was leading big projects couldn’t get anything started – Working-age Ossi Backman’s memory disorder started with vague symptoms

Ossi Backman had managed demanding projects in large advertising agencies and carried out numerous renovations. Suddenly he couldn’t get anything going. Then the wife got worried. It can be difficult to recognize the first symptoms of working-age memory disease.

Two different wristwatches, an electronic calendar and sticky notes in different parts of the kitchen.

With their help, Jämsäläinen Ossi Backman, 64, can manage a day alone at home. The notes say, for example, “Lunch”, “Do laundry”, “Make coffee at 4pm”.