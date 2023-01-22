Memory | Research: There is a significant connection to dementia with mental ill-being experienced even before the age of 45

The use of a hearing aid is something whose importance in the prevention of dementia is often forgotten, says the expert.

Bad night sleep Long-term stress. Nervousness, exhaustion or depression.

If psychological symptoms like this are experienced already in middle age, they increase the risk of dementia in old age, says a recent study by the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) and the Universities of Helsinki and Eastern Finland.

Sonja Sulkava

“The risk was one-fifth higher for those people who said they had experienced more stress, nervousness or exhaustion than usual,” says the leader of the study Sonja Sulkava.

He emphasizes that mental ill health reported even before the age of 45 had a significant connection with later-onset dementia.

Research covered 68,000 Finns who had participated in the Finriski study, which maps Finns’ health risks, between 1972 and 2007.

The participants were between 25 and 75 years old. They were asked, among other things, how often they had experienced exhaustion, depression, nervousness or stress in the past month.

After that, the researchers tracked the participants’ dementia diagnoses from the health care registers for the longest period of 45 years. During the follow-up, 7,900 participants developed dementia. Some died from other causes.

“We found that if a person had reported suffering from stress more often than others, he also had a higher risk of developing dementia earlier,” says Sulkava.

The results were published JAMA Network Open in the journal.

Dementia means that a person’s memory, perception and various aspects of information processing deteriorate in a way that makes it difficult for him to survive in everyday life.

The syndrome can include, for example, forgetting things, difficulty understanding things, and reduced dexterity. Dementia is most commonly caused by a progressive memory disorder, such as Alzheimer’s disease.

It is estimated that nearly 200,000 Finns have dementia. As the population ages, the number increases.

Dementia is largely caused by hereditary factors, i.e. genetic risk, which you cannot influence. However, according to international studies, 40 percent of the factors that cause dementia are those that can be influenced by one’s own lifestyle.

“There is currently no curative medicine, but preventive measures can do a lot. Even if dementia cannot be completely prevented, its onset can at least be postponed,” says Sulkava.

But how?

A recent study does not give a direct answer to that.

However, according to Sulkava, the answer is simple: Oh well!

“Easy to say, but difficult to implement,” he states.

However, Sulkava lists his own methods for psychological well-being.

1. Take care of yourself

Dementia the same applies to prevention as to the prevention of all other diseases: Exercise enough, avoid being overweight, follow nutritional recommendations and make sure that your blood pressure and cholesterol levels are at an appropriate level.

Sulkava highlights one thing that is easily forgotten: Poor hearing is a significant risk factor for dementia.

“If a person can’t hear, he can’t participate in conversations and the brain doesn’t get meaningful activity. Treating hearing loss, i.e. using a hearing aid, is important in preventing dementia,” he reminds.

2. Sleep well

Thing, which Sulkava returns to repeatedly, is the importance of a good night’s sleep. “You have to respect sleep,” he emphasizes.

Everyone knows from their own experience that stress and nervousness affect a night’s sleep. In terms of the risk of dementia, it is not insignificant. Research also confirms this.

Several different types of research have linked insufficient sleep to degenerative brain diseases.

According to Sulkava, one suggested explanation is that sleep has been found to clean the brain. During sleep, amyloid, for example, is probably washed out of the brain through the so-called glymphatic system – the same substance that accumulates in the brain in Alzheimer’s disease.

What is the right amount of sleep for each person is individual.

Sulkava nurtures her own night’s sleep by giving herself time to calm down. He puts away his smart devices well before going to bed and reads, for example, a traditional book before falling asleep.

3. Strive for balance

Alakulo and sadness are part of life as well as joy and happiness. But when does the bottom hole become dangerous?

“It is known from previous studies that a depressive illness increases the risk of dementia more than mild depressive symptoms. However, the boundary is not clear, it is a continuum,” says Sulkava.

It may also be that the exact manifestation of the symptom indicating psychological stress is not so important.

“An increased risk of dementia has been associated with depressed mood, exhaustion, and the experience of excessive stress,” says Sulkava.

However, it is clear that the more stress, the worse.

“Prolonged stress confuses the hormonal stress regulation system, which as one factor increases inflammation in the body and brain. It is a risk factor for many diseases,” says Sulkava.

According to Sulkava, it is essential to find a balance between stress and stresslessness.

A person is perfectly fine, even if he has stress from time to time. Momentary stress can make a person even achieve extraordinary performances.

You can’t even completely avoid stress. It would require a person to stop work and stay at home without meeting anyone.

“That would only increase the risk of dementia. It’s better to live an active and interesting life,” says Sulkava.

4. Find your own way to caress your brain

Everyone have their own means of taking care of their psychological well-being.

Literature and stories are the means of suppression. He is currently involved in a project of the University of the Arts, the purpose of which is to strengthen narrative skills in health care.

One way to nurture one’s own psychological well-being is to participate, for example, in a reading circle where books are read and discussed.

This is how we often get to the ultimate questions of life.

“For example, the events of a Novelli can bring up very relevant topics in the discussion, which are easier to examine through a fictional story than through one’s own life. This kind of activity also increases the important experience of connecting with others,” says Sulkava.

According to him, discussing books can create a kind of creative space that differs from everyday life. “It increases mental well-being,” he states.

He also encourages writing, keeping a diary, for example.

“When you write, you outline your experiences and discover new things. And if you still share your texts with others and hear how someone else understands them, your perspective broadens,” says Sulkava.

According to him, writing like this can activate the brain and increase well-being in a more profound way than, for example, sharing things on social media.