Memory Research | Bacteria also have “memory”: they sense favorable conditions and pass the information on to the next generations

Bacteria can also remember and pass on information to the next generations. This has been considered impossible.

A single-celled organism, such as a bacterium, has no brain or nervous system of any kind. And memory, it is stored and preserved in the neurons of the brain.

Bacterial Escherichia coli are the most studied forms of life on earth. Yet it still surprises researchers.

Microbial researchers from the University of Texas and Delaware discovered that the bacterium has some kind of memorizing unit.

With it E.coli can “remember” the past, and after hours that memory extends to the next generations of bacteria.

The researchers say that this kind of bacterial memory has not been discovered before.

Bacteria memory is not the same as, for example, human conscious memory.

The phenomenon describes more how the knowledge gained from the bacteria’s experiences affects the behavior of the next generation. With it, they look for better habitats.

The researchers followed a large cluster of more than 10,000 bacteria. The bacteria together are like a sticky mass that moves as a unit. That mass is looking for a better living environment.

“Bacteria don’t have brains. However, they can collect information about their environment.”

If the bacteria have encountered the same environment often, they can store information about it and enter the same environment later.”

This is how a molecular biology researcher explains the phenomenon Souvik Bhattacharyya On the University of Texas news pages.

“ “Iron plays an important role in the evolution of life.”

In the exam measured how the bacteria swarm in the culture vessel. There E. coli were like one wandering mass in motion.

The movement of the bacteria indicated that the bacterial cells were collectively searching for a nutrient-rich habitat.

When E. coli clump together, they form a sticky biofilm. A biofilm tells you that the bacteria have found a nutritious surface and are taking over it.

The researchers exposed E. coli to many different environments. In this way, the researchers could see which conditions would quickly trigger such swarming.

Group found that the amount of iron acting on the bacteria was the best predictor of whether the bacteria moved or remained stationary.

A low amount of iron was associated with fast and more efficient swarming. If there was more iron than usual, it stabilized the bacteria’s movement.

The bacteria that experienced the low iron concentration later were faster and more efficient at swarming than their predecessors.

This memory of iron content was passed on to at least four subsequent generations of bacteria.

A new generation was born every time the bacteria split from the mother cell into two new cells, says online service Science Alert.

Bacteria the iron memory disappeared by the seventh generation of bacteria.

The researchers did not identify which bacterial molecular mechanism is the basis of such heredity.

One E.coli splits into two in about half an hour. The ability to transfer memory to subsequent generations benefits the bacterium in environments that change slowly.

There is therefore a strong connection between the bacteria’s iron and swarming in a cluster extending to later generations. This suggests that the bacteria are conditioned to a certain environment.

E. coli may be able to regulate which genes are “on” and which are “off”.

Iron related to bacterial stress. The fact that it involves remembering across generations makes sense in an evolutionary sense.

It might help E. coli to adapt to poor environments. Or today, for example, to antibiotics that try to destroy it.

That skill can come from a very long time ago.

“Before there was oxygen in the Earth’s atmosphere, early bacteria used iron to transform,” says Bhattacharyya.

“Iron plays an important role in the evolution of life. So it makes sense that the cells still use it.”

Research published by the journal PNAS of the American Academy of Sciences.