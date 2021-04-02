Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

The National Archives has put in place a set of preventive measures to preserve the archive from environmental, natural and human dangers, which include cleaning and maintenance of the building, spraying pesticides without damaging the documents, sealing all ports and cracks through which insects can enter, preventing the entry of materials that attract them such as food, closing doors tightly after leaving, and preserving Trash and garbage in remote places, operating air conditioning permanently, and regular ventilation to ensure the renewal of air, ensuring that an adequate amount of light reaches the hall, regular treatment, separating affected documents to prevent the transmission of infection, and using devices that conform to international standards in controlling temperature and humidity according to the documentary container, And make sure to provide the right amount of light according to the vessel, turn off the lights when using the hall, and periodically clean the halls using electric cleaning devices, provide air purifiers and change the air conditioning and ventilation filter regularly.

In order to avoid the National Archives being exposed to any natural damage such as rain and torrents, several things were taken into account, including: not placing archive halls in the building’s basement, not passing water pipes through the archive halls, taking into account that there are no gaps that allow rainwater to seep into the building, and installing a water leak detection system into the halls. Monitor sewage channels and water pipes in the building, raise the base of the shelves from ground level to a height of 10 cm, and set up an emergency plan to cope with the floods.

Among the preventive measures for preserving documents from human risks, which include fires, archive fires may occur, either due to negligence and failure to adhere to security and safety controls and standards or intentionally by an active act, and to avoid the occurrence of fire and minimize its damages, several things must be taken into consideration, including: Keeping archive halls away from Any neighborhood that poses a danger, such as oil, gasoline and gas, installation, monitoring and maintenance of early warning devices against fire, linking them to early warning devices and the automatic extinguishing system with gas, linking early warning devices to the emergency department in the institution and the Civil Defense Department, and dividing storage areas into halls not exceeding 200 square meters and isolating them To prevent the spread of fire, equip archives with fire-fighting materials, such as metal shelves and iron doors, prevent the use of wood and rubber materials for the hall and cover the floor, use fire-insulating doors, and wrap electrical wires with fire-resistant metal tubes.

Cameras

Preventive measures to preserve the archive from the dangers of thefts include setting up a system for the entry and exit of documents and staff to and from the archive hall, installing a camera monitoring system inside and outside the archive hall, installing an anti-theft alarm system, setting up a shift guard system and linking it to the monitoring system. The National Archives pointed to the preventive measures for preserving the archive from the dangers of wars and terrorism, as it is necessary to ensure the establishment of a policy of document backup, to make backup copies of vital documents, to keep backup copies in different places, to develop and approve an emergency plan and to evacuate documents in anticipation of wars.