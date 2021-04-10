D.he British royal family prepares for the funeral after the death of Prince Philip. Details of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, who died the previous day at the age of 99, were expected on Saturday. The plans have to be adjusted significantly due to the corona pandemic.

The funeral service is expected to take place in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. Because of the Corona rules, only 30 guests are allowed to participate instead of the originally planned 800. The date was initially unclear, but according to the original plans, next Saturday should be considered.

Meanwhile, more and more members of the British royal family arrived at Windsor Castle for condolences to the Queen. Visibly moved, her daughter-in-law, Countess Sophie, spoke on Saturday about the Queen’s reaction to her husband’s death. “The Queen was impressive,” said the 56-year-old with tears in her eyes to reporters as she and her husband, Prince Edward, left Windsor Castle.

Edward is the youngest son of the Queen and Prince Philips. He is expected to receive the title Duke of Edinburgh from his father. His older brother, heir to the throne, Prince Charles, had already rushed to his mother in Windsor on Friday, according to a BBC report, who had expressed “deeply saddened” about the death of her “beloved husband” in a message.



In Canberra, Australia, 41 gun salutes were fired in memory of Prince Philip.

:



Image: AP





The Queen and Prince Philip were married for 73 years. She always praised him as “my strength and support”. Speaking of the 1997 gold wedding anniversary, she said, “I and his whole family, as well as this country and many other countries, owe more to him than he would ever admit or we could ever suspect.” On a special broadcast on the BBC, Charles, his father, said I wanted to be remembered not only as a companion of the Queen, but also as a personality of my own.

Speculation about Prince Harry’s visit

British media speculate that Prince Harry will also arrive from the United States for the memorial service. He could probably be exempted from the quarantine rules for travelers. However, it is unclear whether the royals will use the opportunity for a reconciliation, as the British media also speculated. Harry had especially fallen out with his brother Prince William and his father Charles. At the center of the dispute are allegations by Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan about lack of consideration for the couple and even racist remarks within the family. Meghan has partly African American roots.



On Saturday, mourners headed to Windsor Castle to lay flowers and commemorate Prince Philip.

:



Image: AP





The armed forces paid their last respects to former naval officer Philip on Saturday with 41 gun salutes. The thunder of cannons could be heard around noon in all parts of the United Kingdom, as well as in Gibraltar. Among others at the Tower in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast. Several warships on the high seas also fired cannon shots. Portraits of Philips were shown on many billboards, including in London’s Piccadilly Circus. All over the country flags were waving at half-mast.

Despite requests from the palace to refrain from doing so, many people laid flowers at the castles in London, Windsor and elsewhere on Saturday. A spokesman for Windsor Castle Park Administration told PA UK news agency that the flowers would be “respectfully” removed and moved inside the palace grounds.

Because of the corona pandemic, the palace and the government called on people on Friday not to gather outside of the residences. Instead of laying flowers, people should donate to charitable organizations, so the call. An obituary notice, which is traditionally attached to the fence of Buckingham Palace when important royals die, was removed after a short time on Friday so as not to attract mourners.