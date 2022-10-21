EAt the end of September, seven years ago, I was in Lviv for a few days. There is a magnificent Dominican church with thick columns and giant letters: SOLI DEO GLORIA. In the square in front of it stood a few individuals who weren’t a good fit for her: bums or delinquents, a thin woman with a bloated stomach holding a small dog by a string. I tried to capture this contrast – the massive façade illuminated in orange by the evening sun, the forlornness of the figures in front of it – in a photo. Suddenly a man stood in front of me and said sternly in Russian: “Don’t take photos here!” I closed the case flap: “Sorry.” A second man appeared, smaller than the first, smaller than me, with shaved hair, hard, tense athletic body, emaciated killer face. He hissed, “No photos, got it?” – “Got it.” He stared at me suspiciously, as if he was considering cutting off my hand. The first asked, “Where are you from?” He smelled of alcohol but spoke clearly. “Oh, from Germany? Can you imagine that I have a German surname? Yes, my name is Hunter. My grandfather was German.”

“How did he get here?”

“In war. He was an SS man, between us. But he fell in love with my seventeen-year-old grandma, and when the Germans left, he took off his uniform, got married and stayed here.”

The killer disappeared.

“They let him get away with that?”

“Of course not. He was sent to Solovki in the White Sea. But my grandma followed him as soon as she could, with my little dad in her arms.”

“A romantic story.”

“A unique story! No, they didn’t let grandpa come here anymore. He stayed there. My father grew up in Solovki. He later became a soldier, so he made it back to Ukraine.”

“They live here?”

“Yes, that means no. Just a few days vacation, I’m hanging out here with the buddies. The day after tomorrow we’re going back east.”

I had studied in Russia 35 years ago and when I thought of East I automatically thought of Siberia: Omsk. Khabarovsk. “Oh, is that where you work? And how is it there?”

“Dreadful. Horrible.” He leaned toward me and said softly, “That’s where they kill.”

Only now did I understand: Eastern Ukraine. Donbass. “You are a soldier?”

“Yes, unfortunately. And I don’t want to go there. But if we don’t go, they’ll come to us. And they shoot. We are not allowed to shoot, but they shoot.”

“Awful.”

“Yes, and that to me. Do you know what I actually wanted to be? I studied in Poland for two years. You’ll never think of that. Advise them.”

“Engineer?”

“Spiritual Seminary! For real! They do not believe me. Yes, catholic. I left when I realized the leaders in the church were lying. And all of them. After two years I was back here – my father couldn’t believe it. Then, he said, I should join the army like him. You don’t have to know much and you only have to pay attention to one thing: get through somehow. Survive. That’s how I did it. Yes, professional soldier, meanwhile in the twelfth year. I, with a priest’s heart, a soldier in the East. And do you know what I’m doing there?” Even closer, whispering: “Reconnaissance.” A few military phrases followed that I didn’t understand. He was also getting wilder. “We sneak up on their positions and get an idea . . . and then . . . The Russians pay 50,000 for each of us. We recently had an assignment. . . thirty men, we have . . .’ I didn’t understand the details, but I could almost physically feel his excitement and horror. “. . . and being here in front of you shows that we were professionals.”

He had tears in his eyes. “What’s the point of all this if the EU doesn’t want us after all? NATO will fail us, has failed us. We can . . . I can . . . so i can . . . I won’t survive this.”

If he was a soldier, why fear photos? Did he buy drugs for the ministry? priest heart? He seemed so upset and miserable, I believed it. We hugged and kissed. We were standing outside the Dominican Church in the evening sun and he said, ‘I’m sorry . . . You can open your soul to a stranger. . .”

“You have beautiful eyes. Too bad I can’t take a picture of you.”

“Take a picture, quick. My name is Vladimir and I am 34 years old. Tell me I existed.”

The killer reappeared to capture his mate and slit my throat; but let go of us when he saw that we were both crying.

Petra Morsbach is a writer. Most recently her essay “The Elephant in the Room – About Abuse of Power and Resistance” (Penguin) was published.