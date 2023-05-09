Memory has the treacherous property of weakening with age. And even great events are not immune from eventually becoming just dry lines in a history textbook. Can this happen with the memory of the Great Patriotic War? I hope no. But I can’t say that I’m 100% sure of it.

It all depends on how alive and personal the history of the Great Patriotic War will remain for our and future generations. How well we will understand what kind of meat grinder the country had to go through in 1418 days of the war in order to gnaw out Victory from the enemy. How clearly we will realize at what a huge price our very right to life has been won.

Of course, respect for May 9 nationwide. Victory Day was and remains for us one of the few truly popular holidays. When in 2020 traditional mass events were canceled due to covid and we were forced to stay at home, our yard still met Victory Day with military songs that sounded from many apartments. And the neighbors, throwing open the windows, literally screaming congratulated each other on the holiday. I think that somehow in that strange year May 9 was celebrated throughout the country.

And when the Immortal Regiment takes to the streets, the atmosphere of nationwide celebration becomes simply indescribable. Amazing enthusiasm and unity of people, which I personally have never met at any other mass event.

This cannot be taken away from us. Both by reason and at the level of some kind of instinct, our generation still understands what a fundamental, “state-forming” holiday for the country is Victory Day. But will new generations evaluate May 9 in the same way? How can we convey the truth about the Great Patriotic War in a language they understand?

“Now … when, it would seem, there is an opportunity to fairly accurately assess what our people accomplished in 1941-1945, one has to be surprised at how little we have done to perpetuate their feat in the memory of mankind.” These are lines from the biography of Konstantin Rokossovsky, published on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad in the series “Life of Remarkable People”. And this year we have already celebrated the 80th anniversary of the great battle on the Volga. And let’s ask ourselves: how much do we know about the exploits of the fighters of the units of Rodimtsev and Lyudnikov, Gorishny and Batyuk? At best, in general terms. But this is a potential heroic epic about a Soviet soldier, completely based on real events. An epic that has never been written by anyone.

It may be objected to me that the detailed memoirs of the commander of the legendary 62nd Army, General Chuikov, the story “In the trenches of Stalingrad” and other documentary and artistic sources are quite enough for those who want to understand the topic. But name at least one film that would fully reflect the full scope and epic nature of the battle that turned the tide of the Great Patriotic War?

Why is there the whole of Stalingrad – at least one of the episodes of its heroic defense? The same house of Pavlov, in which the fierce Red Army International fought off the Nazis for a phenomenal 58 days: Russians, Ukrainians, Tatar, Jew, Kazakh, Georgian, Uzbek, Tajik and Kalmyk. How handy would be now a worthy modern film adaptation of this feat for the cultural unification of our increasingly fragmented post-Soviet space.

Without an appropriate visual display of historical reality, it is unlikely that it will be possible to instill in new generations an understanding that goes beyond the “obligation” of school curricula. If we continue to underestimate the power of the artistic image, the real-life chronicle of the exploits of the victorious Soviet soldier simply risks losing the battle for the future of the fictional Marvel Cinematic Universe.

If everything goes well, in two years we will have to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Victory. Let’s agree to do at least three important things by this anniversary date.

First, to launch the difficult and, obviously, slow process of translating the accumulated arrays of information about the Great Patriotic War into modern figurative language. Many are already “locally” doing this, but full-fledged coordination is important.

Secondly, jointly take patronage of the memorials to the heroes and victims of the war in such a way that by the 80th anniversary of the Victory there will not be a single monument left in the country that would be in poor condition. With no exceptions.

And, thirdly, of course, to surround our veterans with maximum attention and care, who continue to fight inexorable time in an unequal battle. Unfortunately, not all participants in the Great Patriotic War are provided with everything necessary. Sometimes, for one reason or another, they are literally alone with their problems. Under no circumstances should this be allowed.

When celebrating Victory Day, it is important to remember what a colossal effort it took to win it. And that until the last day, when the red flag was already flying over Berlin, nothing could be considered predetermined. Fought to the end. And the enemy resisted to the last. And there was nothing that would come easily. And we, and future generations, should neither retouch, nor hush up, nor underestimate or exaggerate the heroism and tragedy of the Great Patriotic War. But it’s worth celebrating. Every May 9th. So that the memory of generations remains alive …

The author is the head of the analytical center “StrategPRO”

The position of the editors may not coincide with the opinion of the author