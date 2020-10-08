After Japanese pressure, the Berlin district office demands the removal of a “comfort women” statue. She had initially approved it.

BERLIN taz | Because of the “considerable strain on German-Japanese relations”, the Department of Roads and Green Space Management in the Central District Office of Berlin demanded the removal of a sculpture called “Peace Statue” by October 14th. The bronze statue, which symbolizes a Korean forced prostitute of the Japanese military in World War II, was erected on September 28 by the Berlin non-governmental organization Korea Verband eV on a street corner in the Moabit district.

The district office responsible for Moabit approved this in July following the recommendation of its “Art in Urban Space / Art in Buildings Commission”. But construction work on a gas pipeline initially prevented the planned installation on August 14, the 39th anniversary on which an earlier forced prostitute first made her fate public. The cover-up, repression and trivialization of sexualised war violence then became an international topic.

From September 29, the conservative Japanese government urged West German and Berlin agencies, including the Foreign Office, to remove the statue. The Federal Foreign Office had rejected a statement to the taz, as had the Japanese embassy in Berlin. A Japanese media report as well as the spokeswoman for the Berlin Senate Chancellery, however, confirmed corresponding discussions.

Late on Wednesday afternoon, two employees of the responsible district office brought the German-Korean association “against acknowledgment of receipt” to revoke the approval. This calls for the removal of the statue criticized by Tokyo by October 14th and indicates that any contradiction will not have suspensive effect.

No understanding for U-turn of the district office

The four-page letter submitted to the taz tries to create the impression that the applicants have deceived the district office. The office was not aware of the text on the information panels on the statue. However, errors are not attested to the text, rather it is “fixed on and against Japan” and a “targeted commentary on Japanese politics by the Korean side”. This corresponds “not to the desired humanistic statement regardless of the time, place and cause of the violent conflict”. According to the letter, the office would have even wished that “the violent sexual crimes committed by German soldiers too had been contextualized”.

According to the district office, only a removal of the statue from the public space can “solve the diplomatic problems”. These are not specified, except that “a concrete disruption of Germany’s good foreign policy relations with Japan has occurred”. Any town twinning is at risk. Berlin-Mitte also has partnerships in Japan.

A reference to the “important federal concerns” suggests that the Foreign Office intervened with the district office. This also admits that no permit would have been granted had it been able to foresee “the harsh reactions of the Japanese government”.

At the Korea Association you just shake your head about this. The 13-page application for approval of the statue, which the taz has received, explicitly states that Japanese reactions are to be expected. It was also pointed out that the initiative for the statue came from an association of mostly German citizens who do not represent the interests of the South Korean state, but advocate for women.

Against repetition of such crimes

“We did not mislead the office,” says the executive director of the Korea Association, Nataly Han Jung-Hwa. If the information board was so important to the district office, why didn’t it want to see the text beforehand? One of the two panels explains the importance of the statue in the struggle of the so-called comfort women for their rights. The other very briefly mentions their abduction by the Japanese military during World War II.

Japan’s right-wingers deny this to this day, and that is likely the main reason for Tokyo’s resistance. “The plaque next to the statue reads: ‘It pays tribute to the courage of the survivors who broke their silence on August 14, 1991 and campaigned against a repetition of such crimes worldwide.’ That says it all and that is exactly our goal, ”says Han. Your association wants to consult now and then decide on further steps.