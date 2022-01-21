Saturday, January 22, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Memory Have you ever immediately forgotten the name by which a new acquaintance introduced themselves? This test will reveal how well your working memory is performing

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 21, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Information is only stored in working memory for twenty seconds, so according to Professor Minna Huotilainen, it is both an important and a weak point in the memory system. With the HS test, you can test how your working memory works.

Working memory refers to the conscious part of memory. So there are things a person is thinking about right now. Picture: Petri Rotsten / HS

Juho Jokinen HS

3:00

In progress a multi-stage calculation somewhere involves a beep. Attention diminishes. Wait a minute – what was I doing?

A surprising sound may act like an eraser. In the blink of an eye, it can sweep away, for example, those numbers that were only a moment ago on the mind and in active reflection.

Related topics

.
#Memory #immediately #forgotten #acquaintance #introduced #test #reveal #working #memory #performing

See also  Suspected criminal offenses Police: A teenager tried to rob the elderly with a steel weapon, threatening Malmi
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The Peruvian president announces "urgent and serious actions" to sanction the oil spill

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.