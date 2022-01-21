Memory Have you ever immediately forgotten the name by which a new acquaintance introduced themselves? This test will reveal how well your working memory is performing

Information is only stored in working memory for twenty seconds, so according to Professor Minna Huotilainen, it is both an important and a weak point in the memory system. With the HS test, you can test how your working memory works.

Working memory refers to the conscious part of memory. So there are things a person is thinking about right now.

In progress a multi-stage calculation somewhere involves a beep. Attention diminishes. Wait a minute – what was I doing? A surprising sound may act like an eraser. In the blink of an eye, it can sweep away, for example, those numbers that were only a moment ago on the mind and in active reflection.