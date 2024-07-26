When we form a new memory, the brain undergoes physical and functional changes known collectively as a “memory trace.” A memory trace memory represents the specific activity patterns and structural changes in neurons that occur when a memory is formed and subsequently recalled.

The Role of Epigenetics in Memory

How does the brain “decide” which neurons will be involved in a memory trace? Studies have suggested that the intrinsic excitability of neurons plays a role, but the currently accepted view of learning has neglected to look inside the neuron’s own command center, its nucleus. Within the nucleus, there appears to be another dimension that has remained largely unexplored: epigenetics.

Within every cell of a given living organism, the genetic material encoded by DNA is the same, but the different types of cells that make up the body, such as skin cells, kidney cells, or nerve cells, each express a different set of genes. Epigenetics is the mechanism of how cells control this gene activity without changing the DNA sequence.

EPFL scientists led by neuroscientist Johannes Gräff have explored whether epigenetics might influence the likelihood that neurons are selected for memory formation. Their research in mice, published in Scienceshows that the epigenetic state of a neuron is critical to its role in memory encoding.

We are shedding light on the earliest stages of memory formation starting from a DNA-centric level,” says Gräff.

Gräff and his team wondered whether epigenetic factors could influence the “memory” function of a neuron. A neuron can be epigenetically open when the DNA inside its nucleus is unwound or relaxed; and closed when the DNA is compact and tight.

They found that it was the open ones that were most likely to be recruited into the “memory trace,” the sparse set of neurons in the brain that show electrical activity when you learn something new. In fact, the neurons that were in a more open state of chromatin were also the ones that showed the most electrical activity.

EPFL scientists then used a virus to deliver epigenetic enzymes to artificially induce the opening of neurons. They found that the corresponding mice learned much better. When the scientists used the opposite approach to close the neurons’ DNA, the mice’s ability to learn was nullified.

These discoveries open new avenues to understanding learning, involving the nucleus of the neuron and may even one day lead to the discovery of drugs that can improve learning.

As Gräff explains, “They move away from the dominant neuroscientific view of learning and memory that focuses on the importance of synaptic plasticity, and put the emphasis back on what happens inside the nucleus of a neuron, in its DNA. This is especially important, since many cognitive disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease and post-traumatic stress disorder are characterized by faulty epigenetic mechanisms.”

Love hormone holds the key to better memory

Oxytocin (OXT) is a hormone known for its effects on psychological well-being and emotional bonding in animals. Interestingly, research has shown that this natural brain chemical also plays a crucial role in other cognitive processes, including learning and memory.

Scientists may have discovered exactly how OXT affects memory in animals by studying “OXT neurons,” which contain OXT receptors and function differently depending on the availability of the chemical in the brain.

In a recent study published in PLOS One, a team of researchers led by Professor Akiyoshi Saitoh, along with Junpei Takahashi of Tokyo University of Science, delved into the complex neural pathways and signaling mechanisms activated by OXT. They offered unprecedented insights into its implications for learning and memory.

“We previously suggested that oxytocin could be a novel therapeutic candidate for dementia based on studies using a mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease. To investigate this further, in this study we examined the role of endogenous OXT in mouse cognitive function.

“This was done using pharmacogenetic techniques to specifically activate OXT neurons in specific regions of the brain. The cognitive function of the mice was then assessed using the Novel Object Recognition Task (NORT),” explains Prof. Saitoh.

The research highlights the significant role of OXT in regulating social memory, as deficiency of OXT or its receptors has been linked to aberrant social memory in mice. This groundbreaking study, however, shifts attention to the role of endogenous OXTergic projections in learning and memory, specifically within the supramammillary nucleus (SuM).

To identify the neurons responsible for the effect of OXT on memory, the researchers imaged slices of mouse brains after specifically activating OXT neurons in the hypothalamic paraventricular nucleus (PVN), observing positive signals in the PVN and its projections to the SuM.

Further validation of OXTergic neuron activation was confirmed through the increase in c-Fos positive cells (indicating neuron activation) in the PVN following administration of clozapine N-oxide (used to activate neurons).

Furthermore, the study focused on the impact of OXTergic neuron activation on learning and memory using the Y-maze and NORT. Surprisingly, no changes were observed in short-term spatial memory in the Y-maze test. However, OXTergic neuron activation significantly enhanced long-term object recognition memory in the NORT.

Interestingly, increased numbers of c-Fos-positive neurons in the SuM and dentate gyrus (a region of the brain’s hippocampus) after NORT indicated the involvement of OXTergic neurons in long-term memory maintenance across these regions.

Furthermore, the team used selective activation of OXTergic axons in the SuM, causing mice to spend more time exploring novel objects, suggesting a direct modulation of object recognition memory by OXTergic axons projecting from the PVN to the SuM.

This study, for the first time, reveals the involvement of OXT in object recognition memory through SuM. It suggests potential implications for understanding the role of physiological OXT in Alzheimer’s disease and highlights the involvement of OXTergic projections in modulating recognition memory.

“There is a widely held belief that dementia tends to progress more rapidly in settings where individuals experience loneliness or limited social engagement. However, the scientific basis for this phenomenon has remained largely elusive.

“Our research aims to clarify the crucial role of a stimulating environment that activates oxytocin in the brain, potentially mitigating the progression of dementia,” explains Prof. Saitoh.

The ongoing exploration of this field is expected to pave the way for innovative treatments and pharmaceutical interventions aimed at halting the progression of dementia.

Anti-cancer drug acts as an aid to epigenetic memory

EPFL scientists have discovered how an anticancer drug could be repurposed to improve memory. It does so by supporting the cell’s ability to read the very genes that are important for learning. The drug’s epigenetic mechanism is demonstrated in mice.

If you have a fear of spiders, you may soon benefit from a medication that will improve your ability to unlearn your arachnophobia, without any unwanted side effects.

Histone deacetylase inhibitors (HDACi) are chemical compounds established as adjuvants in chemotherapy for various types of cancer. The drug increases the effectiveness of chemotherapy with no observable effects when taken in the absence of chemotherapy. Over the past decade, HDACi have also been used in animal models in psychiatry and neurology as cognitive enhancers. The drug is known to improve memory in these animals without any noticeable side effects, which has puzzled scientists given that the drug is administered systemically.

Now, scientists at EPFL have discovered that HDACs act as epigenetic memory aids, that is, they support the cell’s ability to read the very genes that are important for synaptic plasticity, thus improving communication between neurons. The findings are published in PNAS.

“The drug supports very specific genes, those that are already engaged in learning, and does not affect other genes much, for example genes that might have unwanted side effects,” explains Johannes Gräff, lead author of the study. “This is called epigenetic priming.”

Gräff, whose lab at EPFL’s Brain Mind Institute studies epigenetic mechanisms associated with memory storage and decline, turned to mice to understand HDACs. He and his team exposed mice to electric shocks, known as a Pavlovian (fear) conditioning paradigm, a test of associative memory. Without the drug, the mice learned very little. With the drug, they doubled their memory capacity. The experiment was validated by veterinary authorities with a severity rating of 2.

“The drug only improves memory if you’re actively learning something,” says Gräff. “It speeds up genes that are already in motion to learn. By analogy, it’s easier to speed up when you’re already skiing than it is to speed up from a standing position.”

Furthermore, Gräff and his team found that the drug acts directly on the epigenome, inducing epigenetic modifications that support learning. Chromatin, a complex of DNA and proteins that primarily packages long DNA molecules into more compact structures, must be accessible for transcription of synaptic plasticity genes. In fact, using advanced sequencing technologies, the scientists were able to observe that chromatin accessibility was improved in specific genes important for synaptic communication.

These findings are important because several HDACs have already been approved for the treatment of cancer in patients, meaning they are safe to give to humans. They can now be repurposed for human clinical trials that seek to improve memory. There are currently two clinical trials underway in Europe, one aimed at improving the unlearning of the fear of spiders, the other to improve memory in Alzheimer’s patients.