Memory disorders | There are many types of tests for detecting memory disorders: However, there is a pitfall in them

We want to catch memory diseases earlier than before. At the same time, the score limits of the tests that screen them have been increased, because the education level of the population has risen.

List as many words starting with the letter s as possible in a minute. You get a point if you come up with at least eleven words.

The task is part of the Moca memory test, the purpose of which is to find memory patients as early as possible.

Families think about applying for memory tests, especially in the summer. Professor of Geriatrics Esa Jämsen’s according to it is typical that changes in a loved one’s ability to function are noticed during vacation.

“When, for example, you see your parents after a long time and notice that things are not the same at Huusholl, it can cause concern. If you are there every day, it can be more difficult to grasp the gradual change.”

In healthcare usable memory tests are available to everyone on the internet.

A layperson can print out and order a loved one, for example, the Moca test (Montreal Cognitive Assessment) or the old and traditional mmse test (mini-mental state examination).

However, Jämsen would assume that memory tests are professional tools.

“The test may look simple, but it has to be done correctly to be reliable. The score alone can lead you down the wrong path.”

Fact The number of people with dementia is increasing It is estimated that there are at least 200,000 people with dementia in Finland.

There are at least 15,000 new patients every year.

As the population ages, the numbers are getting bigger all the time.

The majority of patients are over 80 years old. Sources: THL, Esa Jämsen

Traditional and Jämsen doesn’t like the widely used mmse test anymore. The test is mainly suitable for situations where a memory disorder has already been diagnosed and the stage is monitored.

“The questions are easy, so it doesn’t recognize incipient memory problems.”

In the Mmse test, questions such as “What season is it now?”, “What day of the week is today?” are answered. and “What country are we in?”

The benefit of the easy mmse test has weakened also for the reason that the education level of the population has risen. Now the aging age groups are more educated than before, so the starting level of memory tests is higher.

The test also poorly detects incipient Alzheimer’s disease, which is the most common of memory diseases. It is diagnosed by up to 70 percent of memory sufferers.

“Alzheimer’s disease is characterized by a weakening of short-term memory and difficulty in learning new things. That’s what the mmse test only measures very roughly,” says Jämsen.

In the Mmse test, only one task evaluates the local memory. It asks you to remember and repeat three words. After a pause, the words are asked to be repeated again.

For the memory test it is worth applying to your own health center.

Depending on the region, there is variation in whether you can get to the office of a memory nurse specializing in memory disorders without a referral, or whether you have to be evaluated by a doctor first.

Memory nurses most often use the broader Cerad test (The Consortium to Establish a Registry for Alzheimer’s Disease) as their tool. The test developed for the early detection of Alzheimer’s disease can take almost an hour.

“ After Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of memory disease is vascular memory disease.

More narrow ones the clock test is often used alongside the tests. It asks you to draw a clock face with numbers and then the hands to show a certain time.

“The clock test is clever because it measures operational control and visualization. I don’t recommend it to anyone, but it complements the mmse test well in healthcare,” says Jämsen.

The newest of the narrow tests is Moca, which, according to him, has started to be used more and more.

“The Moca test includes the same areas as the broader Cerad. For a professional, the test gives good information about whether there is a problem with memory and whether the situation smacks of Alzheimer’s disease or something else.”

After Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of memory disorders is vascular memory disorders, which especially include executive control disorders, clumsiness and difficulties in understanding.

The score obtained from the tests does not necessarily tell the truth. For example, you can get bad marks on math tasks just because you are bad at math in your head. In the typical calculation task of the memory test, you have to subtract 7 from 100 and always 7 again from the resulting difference.

“The task doesn’t necessarily measure anything other than the fact that some people are bad at calculating in their heads or don’t necessarily try. In addition, the task should always be done in calm conditions. Tired and stressed, it can be difficult for each of us to perform,” describes Jämsen.

The population as the level of education has increased, the limits of the Cerad test have been changed, for example. The limit of an abnormal test result has risen, and the memory test “bounces” more sensitively and with higher scores than before.

“It is also meaningful to catch memory disorders at an earlier stage,” Jämsen emphasizes.

In principle, you can practice for the memory test in advance and thus get a better score than without practice.

“You can try, but practice doesn’t give you any guarantees. On the other hand, if you already have a memory disorder, the effectiveness of the training may remain weak.”

“ “Something rots if the basics start to fail or some previous skill disappears.”

Are memory symptoms always a disease, and when is it just normal aging?

“Normal aging does not involve a decline in functional ability. Even if things go slower, they will be taken care of. Something rots if the basics start to fail or a previous skill disappears and you no longer know how to, for example, make coffee,” says Jämsen.

A memory disorder is also indicated by the loss of short-term memory. Then you no longer remember the events of the previous day, or you may tell what was just discussed as something new.

Instead, it is normal to get older that things come to mind more slowly and doing things can be slower. There may also be transient reasons behind memory problems, such as a bad night’s sleep.

Jamsen according to it, it is not unusual for a person with amnesia to downplay their symptoms or cover them up so as not to be caught. Sometimes situations can lead to conflict.

According to Jämsen, there can be many reasons for avoidance. Some are worried about losing their driver’s license, for example.

For a concerned relative or friend, Jämsen recommends Muistiliito memory survey for a loved one. The form can help you structure your own observations.