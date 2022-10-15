Memory disorders | Professor: Putting a person with dementia in a nursing home can be selfish on the part of the family

According to Jaakko Valvantee, professor emeritus of geriatrics, a patronizing care culture prevails in Finland. “The elderly is an elderly adult, and he should be treated accordingly, not as a disabled person but as an independent actor.”

Memory patients are really often ignored in the treatment that concerns them. A Kuopio resident diagnosed with amnesia has experienced this Eino Fagerlundwho spoke on the topic in the HS published on Tuesday in the story.

Geriatrics strongly agree professor emeritus Jaakko Valvanne.

According to a long-time elderly care expert, a patronizing care culture prevails in Finland, where especially elderly people are not treated equally with the rest of the population.

“Elderly care as the name itself indicates the problem: it is assumed that an old person is unable to take care of himself. However, you should remember that an elderly person is an elderly adult, and he should be treated accordingly, not as a disabled person but as an independent actor.”

Read more: A man with dementia found out in a harsh way how people with brain diseases are treated

According to Valvantee, it’s not only professionals who ignore them, but to a large extent also their relatives. According to Valvantee, the most dangerous examples of this are cases where a loved one wants to put a person with dementia in an institution against their knowledge or will.

“Family members may be very worried about how a mother or father with dementia will manage at home. It’s understandable, but there’s no reason to start working on long-term care without asking him, in order to reduce your own worry. In this case, the motive is selfish and the way of acting is wrong.”

From dementia in Valvantee’s opinion, you should always ask where he wants to live: is home the most preferable place even in the case that something might happen. It is not unusual for a person with dementia to fall at home and injure themselves or get frostbite after going out at night.

“If he answers that he wants to live at home even at that risk, the answer must be respected. An adult person can make decisions concerning themselves that others think are stupid. This is one of the biggest lessons I’ve learned in my career as a doctor.”

Home care, an alternative to institutional care, doesn’t work very well these days either, Valvanne admits. There is a shortage of employees, and visits to customers have had to be shortened and the number reduced. According to Valvante, this is a significant drawback that should be addressed as soon as possible.

“ “Even surprisingly, a person with dementia can manage alone, if all factors that can be used to increase safety have been taken into account.”

What can be done right now is to find out whether all possible help and support has been arranged at home for the memory sufferer.

“Do we need technology at home, such as wristband locators, which can be used to track where a person moves? Or is there a need for mobility aids and safety equipment? Even a surprisingly difficult amnesiac can manage alone, if all factors that can be used to increase safety have been taken into account.”

If however, a person with dementia ends up in an institution, his right to self-determination should be respected there as well. This means, for example, avoiding unnecessary treatment measures, such as overmedication and measures that prevent movement.

Eino Fagerlund, who suffers from memory problems, told the HS story earlier this week that he had been medicated to calm down in the department for people with memory problems. According to Valvante, this is unfortunately common. This is often done in order to better control the movement or behavior of a memory sufferer.

It is also common, for example, for the sides of the bed to be raised.

“This should not be done at least without asking permission. If a person wants to go to the toilet at night, he can’t. If there is a risk of falling out of bed, you can put a mattress on the floor,” says Valvanne.

According to Valvantee, this is how it is done quite routinely in many Central European countries. The method is also used in some individual care facilities in Finland, for example the Tupahoiva nursing home in Sastamala.

This year, Tupahoiva was awarded the award of the La Carita foundation for overall good nursing work.

“Lastly, the other night, we had a situation where a resident had left his bed for a walk at night and ended up lying on the floor,” says Tupahoiva’s manager Auli Härkälä.

“Instead of forcing him into his bed and restricting his natural need to move, the night nurse put the mattress on the floor and the resident was wrapped in it. That’s why he woke up safely in the morning.”

“ “We should also talk about the quality of nursing work.”

Such however, according to Valvantee’s information, nursing homes are few and far between.

“It is easier for nurses to treat a patient in an elevated bed. It won’t hurt your back. But it is wrong from the patient’s point of view that the treatment units have beds that can be raised but not so low that the elderly person can get out of bed and walk by themselves.”

The worst neglects are tying up and, for example, the use of a magnetic belt, says Valvanne. The magnetic belt prevents the patient from moving.

“I would urge every nurse and doctor to try the belt themselves. It is extremely oppressive and difficult even for a healthy person, let alone for a person who does not understand why he is tied up. Muistiliito’s point of view is also that the treatment has failed if you have to tie it up.”

Surveillance worked for a long time as the director of Espoo’s elderly services, but resigned in 2009 because, according to him, ethical values ​​were not realized at work. According to Valvantee, the entire industry needs a change in the operating culture.

“In Finland, there has been a lot of talk about nurse assessment, but that alone is not enough. We should also talk about the quality of nursing work.”

According to Valvantee, everything starts from professionalism, managerial work and the operational culture of the unit.

“With a certain number of nurses, people of the same condition can be treated well or poorly. Attitude, competence and management are essential.”