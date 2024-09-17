Tuesday, September 17, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Memory disorders | Only now is it beginning to be revealed how to avoid memory disorders – the brains of the super elderly surprised researchers

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 17, 2024
in World Europe
0
Memory disorders | Only now is it beginning to be revealed how to avoid memory disorders – the brains of the super elderly surprised researchers
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Researchers have found clues in the brains of super-old people on how to avoid memory loss. Picture: Petri Rotsten HS

The brains of some people over 80 remember and work like those in their fifties. Scientists are now unraveling the secrets of these super-old people. They reveal ways that everyone can keep their brain in tune.

Among us live people belonging to the Super Agers group. These super seniors are staying still sharp at over 90 years oldand they don’t get Alzheimer’s disease or other memory disorders. They seem to remember and move more nimbly than others of the same age.

#Memory #disorders #beginning #revealed #avoid #memory #disorders #brains #super #elderly #surprised #researchers

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]