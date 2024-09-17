Memory disorders | Only now is it beginning to be revealed how to avoid memory disorders – the brains of the super elderly surprised researchers

Researchers have found clues in the brains of super-old people on how to avoid memory loss.

The brains of some people over 80 remember and work like those in their fifties. Scientists are now unraveling the secrets of these super-old people. They reveal ways that everyone can keep their brain in tune.

Among us live people belonging to the Super Agers group. These super seniors are staying still sharp at over 90 years oldand they don’t get Alzheimer’s disease or other memory disorders. They seem to remember and move more nimbly than others of the same age.

#Memory #disorders #beginning #revealed #avoid #memory #disorders #brains #super #elderly #surprised #researchers