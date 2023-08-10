Memory disorders | Nocturnal scents significantly improved the memory of the elderly – the sense of smell is known to be connected to memory

Elderlywhose bedrooms had been perfumed at night for a week, fared clearly better than the control group in a test measuring memory and verbal learning.

This was revealed in a recent study in the United States.

The difference in the test scores of the experimental group and the control group accumulated considerably.

The result may be the starting point for an easy way to protect aging people from memory disease, the researchers write.

The University of California study was published in a science journal Frontiers in Neuroscience. It was funded by the pharmaceutical company Procter & Gamble.

The sense of smell contact memory is a commonly recognized but so far still poorly understood mechanism.

It is already known from previous studies that the sense of smell can be used to awaken otherwise forgotten memories.

However, the research done now suggests that activating the sense of smell can also affect the brain’s ability to create new memories.

In research 43 participants were randomly divided into subjects and control groups.

The participants were aged 60–83. Test subjects over the age of 60 were chosen because a person’s sense of smell and memory often begin to decline after the age of 60.

For six months, perfume was placed in the bedrooms of the test subjects for two hours at night while they slept.

There were seven perfumes used: rose, orange, eucalyptus, lemon, peppermint, rosemary and lavender.

The scent was changed every day of the week. Odors were spread into the rooms using standard vaporizers.

In the room air of the control group, only steam was applied, with only a slight hint of perfume.

The participants’ brains were imaged before and after the study.

In addition, they participated in a standardized auditory learning and recall test before and after the experimental session.

After the test period, the results of those exposed to the scents had improved by 226 percent.

The comparison group, on the other hand, did not see a corresponding improvement in the results.

In brain scans it was seen that in those who inhaled odors, a certain left-sided nerve connection became unified during the study. The connection between the frontal lobe and the temporal lobe usually weakens with age.

In addition, those exposed to the scents said they slept better.

Exposure to scents would therefore seem to improve the memory and cognitive abilities of the elderly.

“However, it is not realistic to think that elderly people, whose memory is already bad, would be able to smell perfumes several times a day,” says Professor Michael Leon in the bulletin.Leon is one of the authors of the study.

Dispensing fragrances while sleeping enables exposure to smells without having to put more effort into it.