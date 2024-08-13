Memory disorders | A new type of degenerative brain disease is almost as common as Alzheimer’s disease

Memory disorders|A new type of brain degeneration disease is a common memory disease in people over 85 years old.

Memory and degenerative brain diseases are increasing both in Finland and in other parts of the world. About 23,000 people are diagnosed with new memory disorders every year.

In a recent study by the University of Helsinki, a new type of brain degeneration specifically causing memory problems was found in even every other person over 85 years old. The research article has just been published

Brain in the science publication

.