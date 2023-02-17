Memory disorders | A 19-year-old Chinese youth was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease

The memory symptoms of the 19-year-old started already at the age of 17.

Chinese Neurologists at a clinic specializing in memory disorders believe they have found what is known to be the world’s youngest person with Alzheimer’s disease.

The patient is a 19-year-old youth whose memory symptoms started at the age of 17, says the science website Science Alert. Over the years, his symptoms have worsened.

The tests revealed, among other things, that the hippocampus of the patient’s brain had atrophied. The hippocampus, located in the inner parts of the temporal lobes, has long been known to be an important area in the formation of new memories.

The young man has suffered, among other things, from difficulties at school and his short-term memory has been poor.

Previously, the youngest known Alzheimer’s patient was 21 years old at the time of diagnosis, Science Alert reports.

Usually Alzheimer’s disease affects significantly older people. Duodecim Health Library According to Almost all Alzheimer’s disease in patients under the age of 30 can be explained by gene mutations.

However, researchers from Capital Medical University in Beijing found no signs of mutations in the new case. The case shows that Alzheimer’s disease does not always progress in the same way and it can arise in different circumstances.

Alzheimer’s the most significant symptom of the disease is especially the weakening of short-term memory and difficulty in learning new things. As the disease progresses, language functions usually also weaken and sometimes patients may have psychological symptoms.

The duration of the disease from the first symptoms to death usually takes more than 10 years.