The first “Memory Clinic” in the region was opened on the basis of one of the departments of the Regional Clinical Psychiatric Hospital in Khabarovsk. In it, you can take a course for elderly patients with memory impairments, which will help restore cognitive skills and improve the quality of life of people.

The Memory Clinic is a neurocognitive rehabilitation program for patients. It is aimed at restoring memory functions or preventing the development of more severe dementia forms. The complex program developed by G.P. Kostyuk – professor and chief physician of a Moscow psychiatric hospital, ”said the acting. Chief Physician of the Regional Clinical Psychiatric Hospital Artem Nasatyuk.

As noted IA AmurMedia, a professional team takes part in the treatment program, which consists of psychiatrists, psychotherapists, medical psychologists, instructors of adaptive physical education.

