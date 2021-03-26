Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection confirmed that it is possible for the level of antibodies to the emerging “Corona” virus to decrease over a period of months, but the body’s immune system contains special cells called “memory cells” that keep information about the “Corona” virus for long periods, which may reach years. .

The ministry indicated that these cells can remember the pathogen in the event that the infection is encountered again, and they stimulate the immune system to reproduce the antibodies that resist the virus.

The Ministry stated, in awareness messages on its social media sites, that most of the recorded infections of people who were exposed to the Coronavirus despite taking the vaccine, are after the first dose.

She said: “The reasons for this are due to exposure to the virus from the community, before the body has sufficient immunity to prevent the disease, which is expected to be reached within a period of not less than two weeks after the second dose, and this is the nature of the work of medical vaccines.”

The role of cells

Commenting on this, Dr. Saba Al-Hayali, Assistant Professor of Immunology at the College of Medicine at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, explained that memory cells are a type of lymphocyte that forms part of the acquired immune system.

“Immune memory is a unique feature of the immune system, as it can store information about pathogens and form a fast and effective response when these pathogens are encountered again,” she added.

She indicated that this secondary immune response is faster and stronger than the primary response, as exposure to a small portion of pathogens is sufficient to stimulate a secondary response, even if this occurs several years after the first exposure to the pathogen.

She said: “Studies and research conducted on immunity against the emerging“ Corona ”virus showed that the response of memory cells to the emerging corona virus begins to develop between a month and 6 months after infection.

And about the role of these cells in dealing with the Corona virus, she stated that in the event of an infection response, our immune system uses information from pathogens to determine the size and composition of the response to combat a pathogen such as the Coronavirus.

“This includes choosing the appropriate immune cells to respond,” she said. “When re-exposure to the same or very similar agent of the disease, the memory cells use the information acquired in the first response.”

She added: “Thus the response is faster and greater, which allows for rapid elimination of pathogens, and most often this is before symptoms appear.”

And she attributed the occurrence of virus infections to people who took the first dose of the vaccine, that the effectiveness of the vaccine after the first dose is not sufficient to form the necessary immune response to prevent infection with the emerging corona virus, and therefore the vaccine doses must be taken according to the time period specified by the health authorities.

Al-Hayali called for ensuring that precautionary measures and measures are followed, such as washing hands continuously, maintaining physical distancing and avoiding gatherings, in order to avoid infection with Covid-19.

Significant results

“There is a part of the immune cells, called memory cells, which are part of the white blood cells, which keep information about every virus that the body has been exposed to,” said Dr. Mazen Zwehed, a consultant and head of the intensive care department at the American Hospital in Dubai.

He added: “These cells can recognize the virus that attacks the body, and form a greater and faster immunity to it, compared to the reaction of these cells in the event that they do not recognize this virus before, and the most important characteristic of these cells is that they are able to retain information for a very long time.” .

He pointed out that the scientific evidence that memory cells retain information for many years is that vaccines obtained by a person at the time of childhood, his body remains familiar with the anti-viruses to them and is able to confront and resist them faster if they try to attack his body.

Cells treated with the virus

Dr. Saba Al-Hayali, Assistant Professor of Immunology at the College of Medicine at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, spoke about the most important cells that deal with the Corona virus if infected with it.

And she said: “Research has found when examining the blood of people with Coronavirus, as well as for those who have recently recovered from infections, the presence of lymphocytes, which are among the most important pillars of the immune system of both types: B lymphocytes and T lymphocytes.”

She added: “In addition to other immune cells within the innate and acquired immune system, such as monocytes, macrophages and neutrophils, all of these cells work to fight the virus.”

She indicated that most of the available vaccines provide immunity a few weeks after receiving the vaccine, explaining that this depends on whether the vaccine is taken in one or two doses.

Very important

Dr. Mazen Zwehed described these cells as “very important” in dealing with the “Corona” virus; Because most people who were infected with the virus after taking the vaccine have a mild infection, because they have sufficient immunity to deal with the virus, explaining that cells that deal with the virus, white blood cells, lymphocytes that form immunity and antibodies to the virus to eliminate it, in addition to forming memory cells.

He pointed out that most of the infections that occur after taking the vaccine are after the first dose. Because the body did not have sufficient immunity to resist the virus, as the body needs time to form immunity and antibodies to resist the virus, indicating that most of the time sufficient immunity is formed to protect the body against the virus, two to three weeks after the second dose.