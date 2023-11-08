This is an installment of the Letras Americanas newsletter, exclusive for EL PAÍS subscribers. You can sign up here.

“Now I am someone else, I want to remember that child and I can’t. I don’t know what he looks like from me. I have kept something of him and I keep many of the objects that were in his eyes: but I cannot find the looks that those inhabitants gave him,” writes Felisberto Hernández in The lost horse the story with which it opens The flooded houseone of the greatest Latin American books.

For her part, Silvina Ocampo—another of our elders—in Irene’s autobiography, story that gives title to the book in which he appears, he writes, revolving around the same thing as Felisberto: “I understood, then, that losing the gift of remembering is one of the greatest misfortunes, since the events, which can be infinite in the memories of normal beings, are very brief and almost non-existent for those who foresee them and only live them (…) I believe that this essential lack of memories, in my case, did not come from a lack of memory: I believe that my thoughts, busy guessing The future, so full of images, could not linger in the past.”

I bring here these two fragments, essential for Latin American literature that revolves around memory, because their authors, in addition to being an evident mirror from the formal and from the way in which a story is imagined and told, are fundamental when one goes into Forests that burn, the most recent novel by the Mexican writer Wong – you will remember, dear reader, that we said we would talk about long-distance influences – seem to be, like Wong himself, versions of one or some of the characters in the book: yes Wong, indeed In this way, he is the writer inside but also outside of history (and time), Ocampo could well be the woman and the girl, just as Felisberto could well be the pianist – not only, also, because of the evident dialogue between him and the characters of the Uruguayan, also because he, as a young man, was a pianist in a cinema, where he provided music for silent films.

The Argentine writer and poet Silvina Ocampo (Buenos Aires, 1903-1993). FIORA BEMPORAD

Memory as something tangible

I am not exaggerating when I say that it has been a long time since I was so surprised – or surprised, since I will also talk here about The earth on your bones— a book from form. And beyond that Forests that burn wonderfully tells the story of a handful of characters – at times, these seem to be just that, that is, a handful of characters, but at other times they seem to be different versions of the protagonist, just as they seem, at some point, to be the protagonist but at different times and, also, at other times, they seem to be projections, complements or illuminations not only of that protagonist but of the author himself, as if he had the eyes of Felisberto’s usher – which for unknown reasons are spat out by a train In a town where there is only one hotel, the Hilbert Hotel—yes, like the famous paradox with which the mathematician David Hilbert tried to explain infinity—Wong’s novel achieves something that is really difficult and that, when achieves, it is a marvel: memory, which is the theme of the book, is also everything that, to put it clearly, surrounds the theme.

In forests that burn, the second novel by Wong—who eight years ago had published Paris DF, His first novel, in which he played with another mathematical law: that of probability, memory, which is not just a collection of memories, but an artifact that must be disassembled and reassembled again and again, is the center but It is also the periphery, it is the substance but it is also the void, it is the word but it is also the silence, as I already said: it is the story but it is also the form. Therefore, in the Hilbert Hotel, where the character(s) are forgetting everything, while trying to remember everything—”remembering is putting your hands in a bag of seeds and trying to get the one that you have lost”—, the reader does not You only read how the gears of memory work, but you are trapped inside, as if, when reading Wong’s novel, you entered a kaleidoscope, but a kaleidoscope that, in addition to multiplying and superimposing space, could do that. same over time. And, of course, read Forests that burn It is also about facing that other frontier that we have already talked about in this newsletter and that Ocampo talks about: that of memory and imagination, that is, the two sides of the coin.

A town under water

From the danger of fire, from memories that combust, burn and turn to ashes, to that of flooded memory, to the danger, I mean, that a memory—that of the protagonist of The earth on your bones (novel that was originally published with the title We– or a sum of memories – that of the rest of those who live or lived in a town that the government has ordered to flood and that the protagonist is not willing to leave, since the remains of her mother and daughter are there – be flooded, buried by water: that’s what, in principle, this renamed novel is about, with which Suzette Celaya Aguilar suddenly became one of the best of Mexican literature in recent years. But why do I say that, in principle, this novel is about that, about the preservation of both intangible and tangible memory: because Celaya Aguilar’s work is also about bodies that burn without ever being consumed, about violence generated in and through time and of unexpected solidarities, but also of something that, as in the case of Wong’s novel, is beyond history.

And it is that The earth on your bones —that’s why I said that it’s been a long time since I’ve been so surprised by some books—it’s also about language; It is, in reality, a language that barely exists within this book and that, therefore, fulfills one of the tasks of enduring literature. In the pages of this novel, a way of naming the world and telling it is born and developed—which dialogues, above all, with its short-distance tradition: Gardea, for example, or Garro—: “On the ground there are trunks that They serve as a seat, and there the women settle down to weave the palm. In front they have trays with water where they soak the fiber and with which they cool off when the heat makes their skin cry. Sometimes, some arrive with children, who are lulled by the darkness and the suffocation of that air breathed many times. “A lot of bodies underground, like in the cemetery, but all alive.”

Long-distance influences, by the way, sometimes work in less obvious or conscious ways, because sometimes they are just there as a rumor, but powerful: the protagonist of The Earth Over Your Bones carries with her a small mirror that she uses to see the reflection of the world, convinced that it shows her what she cannot see, just as the protagonist of The balcony Felisberto spies on people through his red glass, because, he thinks, it shows him his true character.

Coordinates

Forests that burn is in edition of Random House, while The earth on your boness was published by The knife (the edition of We It is Lost paradise). There are various editions of both the work of Silvina Ocampo and that of Felisberto Hernández.

