Spike Chunsoft And MAGES. have announced that they will release seven chapters of the franchise Memories Off on Steam. At the moment there is still no possible release window, but the company has revealed that they will be localized in Japanese, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese.
The titles that will be released are:
- Memories Off
- Memories Off 2nd
- Omoide Ni Kawaru Kimi Memories Off
- Memories Off Sorekara
- Memories Off #5 Togireta Film
- Memories Off6 T-wave
- Memories Off Yubikiri No Kioku
Source: Spike Chunsoft, MAGES. Street Gematsu
