Spike Chunsoft And MAGES. have announced that they will release seven chapters of the franchise Memories Off on Steam. At the moment there is still no possible release window, but the company has revealed that they will be localized in Japanese, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese.

The titles that will be released are:

Memories Off

Memories Off 2nd

Omoide Ni Kawaru Kimi Memories Off

Memories Off Sorekara

Memories Off #5 Togireta Film

Memories Off6 T-wave

Memories Off Yubikiri No Kioku

Source: Spike Chunsoft, MAGES. Street Gematsu