MAGES. has postponed the release of the romantic visual novel Memories Off Sousou: Not always trueoriginally planned for the 2024The new launch window is set for early 2025 in Japan. This time will allow the developer to bring the game to another platform, PlayStation 5which will be alongside the versions PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC of the game.

The developer also announces plans to release an Asian version of the game with support for Traditional and Simplified Chinese. The cast of seiyuu chosen for the game is also announced.

Sae Sunomiya (voice: Lynn)

(voice: Lynn) Nene Amaha (voice: Ai Kakuma)

(voice: Ai Kakuma) Kazune Kitakata (voice: Hitomi Sekine)

(voice: Hitomi Sekine) Forster Mary Akira (voice: Ami Aimoto)

(voice: Ami Aimoto) Setsuka Nakamori (voice: Aya Yamane)

(voice: Aya Yamane) Itsuki Kusumegi (voice: Yuuya Hirose)

(voice: Yuuya Hirose) Arata Ootaki (voice: Tomoya Itou)

(voice: Tomoya Itou) Shin Inaho (voice: Junji Majima)

(voice: Junji Majima) Hikari Kurauchi (voice: Riona Imaizumi)

(voice: Riona Imaizumi) Tsubame Minami (voice: Haruna Ikezawa)

Source: MAGES. away Gematsu