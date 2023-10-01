To commemorate the twenty-fifth anniversary of the series visual novel Memories Offthat’s it MAGES. has come to surprisingly announce the upcoming arrival of Memories Off Sousou: Not always truea title due out in Japan during 2024 for platforms that are still unknown.

Instead of creating a game that would serve as the culmination of the events, given the important anniversary, the company preferred to focus on a new title still belonging to the saga.

Source: MAGES. Street Gematsu