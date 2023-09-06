Pedro Navarro Laforet (Calasparra, 1957) inaugurated his exhibition ‘Bulls in Calasparra’ on September 2 at the Casa de la Cultura in Calasparra; a total of 40 snapshots in which the photographer has captured the historic bullfighting town. This exhibition is one of the events organized by the El Quite de Calasparra association and can be visited until September 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. In this way, the man from Calasparra pays homage to the La Caverina bullring, where the great names of bullfighting born in the municipality have passed, such as Filiberto, Antonio Puerta, Verónica Rodriguez or Curro Maya.

Laforet began his journey in photography as a hobby. «For me photography was a ‘hobby’ that I had when my work allowed me. Now I have more time and I can dedicate more to it”, says the photographer. His union with the bullfighting world comes from childhood. «Practically all of us started when we were little, our parents and grandparents took us to see the bulls. In my case it became a passion and when mixing with the love of photography, there was no other: I had to take bullfighting photos, ”says the man from Calasparra.

More than 20 years



The Murcian has more than two decades of photographic career in which his camera has become an extension of himself, and he has learned to see beyond the lens, “now I see the bullfights and I notice details that many people don’t go,” he explains.

Alfonso Romero in a rudeness. Large door of Filiberto and Roca Rey, in his stage as a bullfighter. Canito, dean of bullfighting photographers in Spain.





‘Bulls in Calasparra’, is a set of 40 snapshots that tries to recreate a memory of all the matadors who have set foot in the arena. «It is a nod to all those bullfighters who passed through here. I wish that every time you see a photo it reminds you of that moment. We have also tried to have all the Murcian bullfighters present, “says Laforet.

This sample has been a meticulous and selective work: “It was a complex process of examining many archives, since there are some that may be more than 15 years old, for which we have had to search,” he points out.

Of the forty captures that make up the sample, the passionate about photography already has his favorite: «The photo that I like the most is one of Canito. He was the dean of bullfighting photography in Spain, now deceased. Canito was here, in Calasparra, and this is my nod to him », he confesses.