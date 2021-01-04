On a day like today Six years ago, Fernando Torres once again dressed as a rojiblanco at the Vicente Calderón. It was the day of the presentation of an idol who did not need to be introduced, but who felt the warmth of his fans, who have missed him since he came out in 2007. El Niño has published a message on their networks remembering that reunion and he has excited the mattress fans again who are waiting for him for a third stage, obviously no longer as a forward …

“Whoever chooses Atleti chooses to feel. 6 years of our reunion … although I never left. Happy new year to the entire Atlético family”, is the message, which is accompanied by four photos in which you can see a Calderón overflowing to receive you. And now in 2021, the fans continue to show him that they have not forgotten him and that they want him to return soon.

Messages from “come back soon”, “you will always be an idol”, “you are the shield of Atleti“and others more emotional: “I don’t want to start the year crying, Fernando” or “That was the best gift from Reyes”. Torres has often said that he sees himself again in the future within Atlético, although he clarifies that “where he can best help,” he will not return to appear. Meanwhile, he works to finish the coaching course and continues to train to be useful to his Atleti.