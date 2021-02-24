By Gérard Le Puill

In this documentary by Fabien Béziat and Agnès Poirier with comments by Guillaume Canet, a few key witnesses shed light on the life of the peasant world before, starting with Marie-Thérèse Lacombe. Member of the Catholic Agricultural Youth (JAC) she met her future husband, via this structure after the Second World War and migrated from another region of France to Auvergne at the time of her marriage to the Aveyronnais Raymond Lacombe. The latter became president of the FNSEA in 1986, when the Lorrainer François Guillaume was appointed Minister of Agriculture in the cohabitation government headed by Jacques Chirac. Yesterday evening, the testimony of Marie-Thérèse Lacombe was very enlightening to remind us of the role, both precious and little recognized, of women on farms in a country where the right to vote was only granted to them after the Second World War.

Lack of benchmarks on the role of Europe

Also passed by the JAC, the Breton André Pochon also testified to the evolution of the campaigns in the documentary broadcast last night. But at no time was he questioned about the decades-long struggle for grass farming, against the conversion to imported corn silage and soybean meal. In a context of price fluctuations more often downward than upward, this new fodder system, introduced in our countryside in the mid-1960s, contributed to the ruin of peasants.

Breeder in Cantal, Michel Teyssedou also testified on the period which goes from the end of the years 1970 to the current period. But, with regard to the current difficulties of the peasant world, the documentary of France 2 avoided providing benchmarks, completely obscuring the functioning of the common agricultural market against a background of social, environmental and fiscal dumping in the member countries of the 27-member European Union. country. It also concealed the price cuts imposed on our farmers through the free trade agreements signed by the European Commission with third countries; these agreements also accelerate the current global warming.

A disappointing debate attributable to the presenter

For the debate which followed the broadcast of the documentary with half a dozen peasants and peasants, Julian Bugier had chosen the bucolic setting of the Ferme de Gally, in Ile-de-France. But because of his ignorance of agricultural issues, the journalist from France 2 never knew how to orient the debate to allow people who remained in front of their screens to understand the causes of the current difficulties in the peasant world. Christiane Lambert, president of the FNSEA, recalled that as part of the annual negotiations that are ending this week between large-scale distribution and their suppliers, the brands are demanding price reductions of 2 to 4% while production costs are rising. .

Michel Teyssedou, also present in this exchange after the film, could say that his son, who took over the family farm, in Parlan in Cantal, works on grass and fodder autonomy to produce in a more ecological way. than his father and reduce production costs at the same time. This was the fight led by André Pochon throughout his working life on his farm in Saint-Bihy near Corlay in the Côtes d’Armor.

President Macron’s trip to Burgundy

Knowing that we would talk about agriculture in the evening, President Macron had chosen to visit a large farm that directly sells part of the production, including meat, in Etaules in the Côte d’Or. We learned during the day that the 25 journalists who went to the site had been parked behind a barrier and asked to wait until the end of the presidential visit to hear him say that “the producers, processors and distributors reconcile and no longer play against each other. It is in everyone’s interest that the negotiations go well, ”the Head of State told them, even adding that“ we must fight for the fair return of value to producers ”.

Emmanuel Macron said that in Burgundy, cradle of the Charolais cattle breed where breeders have suffered from too low prices for too long. In 2019, during a meal that he shared at the Salon de l’Agriculture with agricultural professionals, he declared to the attention of these same breeders, these remarks recently reported by the Express: “I opened the gates from China and you only exported a few tons. In France, people want minced steak, they are not interested in Charolais ”. This outrageously simplifies a complex reality and which illustrates, at the same time, the incompetence of the President of the Republic when he speaks of our agriculture.

Resale at a loss is not a price of collusion

Eleven years earlier, when he was tasked with writing a report for President Nicolas Sarkozy on behalf of the Attali Commission and in order to respond to Michel-Édouard Leclerc’s wish to plunder the peasant world, Enarque Macron wrote on the page 152 of this report: ““ resale at a loss ”is generally only a price of collusion between certain producers and certain supermarkets (…) Freedom of negotiations between distributors and suppliers should be established”. To be even more precise, he proposed the following two decisions:

Decision 204: Repeal the provisions of the Commercial Code which hinder free competition and the free negotiation of commercial conditions between suppliers and distributors. Decision 205: Put an end to the Royer-Raffarin laws and remove the current authorization procedures by the departmental commercial equipment commissions (CDEC) ”.

These recommendations led to the adoption of the Economic Modernization Law (LME) wanted by the Fillon government and voted by right-wing parliamentarians in 2008. This law continues to prevail over the EGAlim law that the government led by Édouard Philippe had in October. 2018, following the ambiguous speech delivered a year earlier in Rungis by President Macron.

These are the contradictions that our colleague Julian Bugier could have highlighted last night to fuel the debate with his guests following the broadcast of the France 2 documentary