Hamde Fares’s gnarled fingers nimbly pass the beads on the masbaha, Muslim rosary, which he holds in his left hand. Every so often, the old Syrian woman pauses in her story to murmur a prayer. According to her Syrian identity card, she has turned 113, so theoretically she was 105 when she fled the war in Syria to become a refugee. Sitting on a mattress inside the tent that lives in the informal camp of Tueli, northeast of Lebanon and adjacent to the Syrian border, this rancher recounts the last decade of conflict in Syria, the era of greatest poverty in more than a year. century of life, he assures. Lean, the woman clears her throat dry from not having drunk water all day. Despite his age, he still respects the fast in this holy month of Ramadan.

Fares crossed the Lebanese border in 2013 accompanied by her youngest son, Rasein, who today sits next to her and is in charge of shouting questions in her ear, without a mask. “She never studied, she is a simple and devout woman,” the son apologizes to each answer. He lost his sight in 2001, just as the ophthalmologist Bashar el Asad was serving one year in power after the death of his father, Hafez el Asad. The United Nations counts 865,000 Syrians living as refugees in Lebanon, a figure that the Lebanese government raises to 1.5 million. Of these, only 50 exceed 100 years of life, says Lisa Abou Khaled, spokesperson for the Agency for Refugees (UNHCR). Fares is the oldest among those registered after another 119-year-old compatriot who “neither sees nor hears,” says Abou Khaled.

The old woman has a hard ear, but her memory is intact. “Before there were no borders, I carried my cattle from one place to another without problems,” he recalls in an interview on April 22. By “before,” he refers to the beginning of the last century. In winter he would walk for weeks to lead his camels and cows to graze in Al Badia, the Syrian desert in the center of the country. In summer he did so in the province of Homs and in the meadows of the Lebanese Bekaa valley, long before France and the United Kingdom agreed in 1916 to partition the Middle East into nation states. A line then separated the lands where Phares’ animals grazed, dividing Lebanon and Syria from side to side. Then, the Bedouin and her family stopped being nomads to settle in their village of Homs.

His family is from Naharie, a small town on the outskirts of the city of Qusseir (Syria), although Fares surely came to the world in the winter of 1908, because his identity card marks Al Badia as his birthplace that year. It is precisely there that the departure of the French troops surprised him when in 1946 Syria ceased to be a Gallic mandate to become an independent country. “When we returned from Al Badia to the village there was not a Frenchman left,” he recalls. For the Bedouins, identity did not depend on a document issued in Damascus, but on the tattoos that still mark the tanned skin of this woman between the eyebrows and chin, symbols of belonging to the Nughim tribe. The official record came later.

At 113 years old, Hamde Fares is one of the longest-living Syrian refugees from Lebanon with only 50 of more than 865,000 refugees who are over a century old. Natalia Sancha Garcia

For this woman, the history of Syria is not defined by political preferences or social freedoms that guide the debates of her grandchildren, but by droughts, taxes, livestock confiscations and obstacles in the movement to herd. In the days of the French, he says, they were the only ones who had vehicles. “Times have changed,” continues the old woman, “because now farmers transport their animals in trucks.”

The departure of the French opened an era of political and economic instability, Fares continues. For her, the arrival of Maamoun to the Kuzbari in 1952 as vice president, meant an improvement in the quality of life. No one in the store, between the two children and several of the more than 100 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, knows who Kuzbari is. The youngest fight for a mobile to search the name on Google. However, when asked what he thinks about the entry of the Islamic State (ISIS, for its acronym in English) in the war, the old woman answers: “Who are those?”, Unleashing the laughter of those present.

Of the five children she gave birth to, two died of natural causes. Her husband has been dead for more than half a century. The rest are all refugees in various camps in Lebanon. That of Qusseir was one of the toughest battles of the war and the town is today taken by Lebanese Hezbollah militants. Returning is impossible. Of the 3,000 residents of the town, only about 30 have remained in their homes. The rest have scattered seeking refuge in neighboring countries or in Europe, says his son Rasein.

Political instability was a constant in the Levantine country, recalls the centenary: “The leaders did not last six months.” This is how he sums up the era between 1949 and 1970, where eight coups d’etat took place. The latter brought Hafez el Assad to power, establishing a period of stability based on an iron fist. “At first everything went very well with Hafez, and life got better. We had access to hospitals and the young people were educated, ”says the refugee. “Then fear came,” he resumed. He voted for the president, signing in each ballot “with his thumb smeared in ink.” Hafez won four elections in a row with between 99.9 and 100% of the votes. Fares will not vote on May 25, in which Bachar is expected to win his fourth election as president in a country devastated by a decade of war, economically ruined and mired in the pandemic.

Clinging to her masbaha, Fares assures that he is not afraid of covid-19. In fact, she has refused to be vaccinated. “I have delicate skin and I fear a skin reaction,” he says. The last 10 years of conflict are just a passage in the memory of this woman, but the saddest one says: “Before there was always something to eat, now Syrians go hungry.” Blindness prevented him from seeing anything that was happening, but he was able to hear the roar of the bombs and experience in his flesh the hardship of becoming refugees dependent on UN aid in a land that is now alien to where his children took him, opposite to the regime. The same one where he used to herd his cattle.

She says she is lucky because, although she no longer has any animals or land, she lives surrounded by her family, even though it is crammed into a tent. Blindness has condemned her to spend her days lying on a mattress. Dressed in black and with her head covered by a cloak, she agrees to get up and walk a few steps to pose for the camera. He does it at a slow pace but without much help as he tells how much he misses the apricots, figs and pistachios from his town. A people to whom, “if Allah so wishes,” he may one day return.