Hans Küng was a stimulating and uncomfortable contemporary at the same time. Both not only in the effect on the institution of the Catholic Church, which he rubbed himself against all his life because he wanted to renew it, but also in contact with employees and colleagues. He wanted to change, and with impatience, clout and authority. Occasionally he could be authoritarian, only to return to his friends or co-workers with patriarchal gentleness and generous joy. Whenever he phrased sharply and encouraged his employees to think clearly and use angular sentences, he would say: All punctuation marks are used here! Especially the exclamation point. Not infrequently, however, and with well-founded humility, the question mark.

Küng encourages risk. His attitude to life was shaped by the simple basic trust of a pious parish priest with roots in the village, yes, by a fundamentally simple piety. I confess that is what impressed me the most. All historical and systematic knowledge that he gathered in an almost unbelievable abundance for successful publications had this root. This was also noticeable in conversations with colleagues who were friends, above all Walter Jens. I would like to formulate five sutras (mnemonics) that come to mind in memory of Hans Küng, in discussion and discussion with him. I consider your salary to be important in view of the “spiritual situation of the time”. When Küng pondered this heading for a lecture in the late 1980s, he smiled: “You will be measured against Jaspers.” He was not afraid of that.