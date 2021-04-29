D.he somewhat precocious Gwendolen says the wonderful sentence in Oscar Wilde’s play “Bunbury”: “I never travel without my diary. You should always have something exciting to read with you. ”Today she might be an influencer – and everything exciting in her life would also take place directly on social media. There is hardly anything more anachronistic now than writing a travel diary.

People who, instead of swiping and typing on the display of their cell phone, write notes in a notebook, i.e. use a pen and paper, have something almost subversive about them. No question about it, smartphones are inspiring devices that make everyday life much easier, but I’m grateful for my mostly scribbled, often stained and all wrinkled notebooks in which I made notes while traveling. Often there are incidental observations and events, like everyday WhatsApp messages usually are, but sometimes even the most insignificant sentences work like a match, and while reading a memory flares up very vividly. As with the entry from September 2017.