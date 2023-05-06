Amarcord between champions, friends and fans. May 8 will have passed 40 years (1983-2023) from the 1-1 draw in Genoa which led to the mathematical victory of Roma’s second Scudetto, writes Lucilla Quaglia on The messenger. To celebrate this anniversary, an articulated reunion has begun among the former players of that team. Among the first to arrive Luciano Tessari, assistant coach in the year of the Scudetto. Many stop at the front door, curious about the Roman party. Here is Francesco Fiorini, son of the immortal Lando, voice of the Capital, with his wife Jara. A little later, on foot, he appears Rosella Sensi, in an elegant black and white checked jacket. Among the glorious players of the forty-year anniversary, places reserved for Roberto Pruzzo, Sebino Nela, Franco Tancredi, Pietro Vierchowod, Ubaldo Righetti, Franco Superchi, Michele Nappi, Odoacre Chierico, Alberto Faccini, Claudio Valigi, Paolo Giovannelli, Alessandro Biagini, Roberto Scarnecchia, now known chef, and Maurizio Iorio. A choice strongly desired by Dan Friedkinpresident of Roma, greeting the new CEO of As Roma Lina Souloukou. Toast late to the glory that was.