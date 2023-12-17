Of Danilo Di Diodoro

New techniques for studying the brain and the genes involved in memory could make it possible to “reactivate circuits” in which information that would otherwise be inaccessible is stored. This is indicated by research (for now) on mice

Where do the memories of the first years of life go, which no one can recover? An answer to what happens to those memories comes from research carried out on mice, because they too forget their first experiences, thus providing an experimental model to neurobiologists, who in their laboratories regularly see the information that the mice had learned shortly after birth disappear from memory.

Immune system A new study published in the journal Science Advances indicates that, in reality, the disappearance of these early memories would not be obligatory since under certain conditions it may not even happen. In particular, it does not happen if the mother receives a stimulation of the immune system during pregnancy. According to Tomas Ryan, co-author of the research, this immune activation during pregnancy causes an altered state of the brain which is developing and turns off specific biological switches whose task is to erase from the mind the memories of the first years of life.

I study it's important because sheds light on a mechanism of childhood forgetting which until now had not been fully understood and which probably has connections with the later one development of some mental disorders. But it doesn't resolve the issue of why the brains of mice, and of humans, at a certain point erase those first memories.

Engram Today neurobiologists know that the problem does not seem to be making room for subsequent information, since, due to the way the mechanism of memory formation works, the brain could store much more information than it retains. Indeed, To form a memory, the brain creates a small network of neurons

that communicate: it is the minimal neurobiological basis of memory, also known by the term engram. Every time information is withheld it means that an engram has formed, a process that initially occurs mainly in an area of ​​the brain called the hippocampus.

Stabilization But it is still a labile memory that risks fading until an initial stabilization occurs with the formation of new synapses between those same neurons. It is the phenomenon of neuroplasticity: the information is stabilized because new points of contact and communication open between those neurons electrochemical exchangea phenomenon whose realization requires the activation of some genes to start the synthesis of new proteins.

Reinforcement Now that information is ready to be retrieved even after some time, at the service of learning and memory. Of course, as anyone with study experience knows, repeating exposure to that specific information reinforces the process and further consolidates it.

Handling But there is also another natural phenomenon that strengthens memory. The brain has learned to manipulate newly formed memories without the knowledge of consciousness, making "repetitions" of it when the owner of that brain is sleeping or in any case not using it fully. I am repetitions that could be defined offline: the groups of neurons involved in newly acquired information take advantage of the "silence" of the brain to repeat and strengthen their neurochemical links with other areas of the cerebral cortex, thus contributing to further stabilizing them.

Optogenetics The studies that led to a full understanding of these mechanisms were carried out using the recent technique of optogenetics, a complex method that is transforming research in neuroscience, allowing you to “switch on” and “switch off” specific brain circuits verifying the respective behavioral consequences. Remembering information therefore means being able to activate that same group of neurons again, which is possible as long as the bonds that were formed when the information was fixed remain.

Perspectives As everyone knows from experience, certain information, especially if recently archived or reactivated, is easily recovered, others only with difficulty. Often you have the sensation and even the certainty of having that specific information you are looking for, but you cannot find it. It means that those bonds, that engram, are slowly dissolving and only a new repetition will be able to fix it again for a little while longer. In light of all this, it could sooner or later even become possible, through techniques such as optogenetics, reactivate and consolidate, or on the contrary erase, specific memories.

But forgetting is also necessary The brain needs to forget, because due to its complexity it has to operate a continuous selection of information which he receives in order to be able to use only those necessary to “navigate” the world and imagine the immediate future. “Memories could be better defined and understood as models of the future” say the authors of the study published on Science Advances.

«Once a memory is no longer useful for predicting what the immediate future might be like, it becomes convenient to forget it. So Forgetting occurs passively, but it can also be an active process. It has been hypothesized that the natural tendency of neural systems is to let information degrade rather than preserve it." Active forgetting is therefore fundamental for mental balance, decision-making ability and mental health. This model is becoming even more complicated with the discovery that also other brain cells with mainly immune functionsmay be involved in the processes of remembering and forgetting.

Only children see the world “as it really is” Sight is not just the perception of external stimuli, but is influenced by memory: the vision of the world is the result of the fusion of these two elements. Research published in Cognitive Science by Israeli and American psychologists, indicates that this phenomenon is much more marked in adults than in children. It is as if children were able to perceive environmental stimuli in a more basic way, without interference from memory and previous experiences.

«Our experiment provides new evidence on how it changes over the course of life the interaction between memory and perception

» say the researchers from the School of Psychological Sciences of Tel Aviv University. “As we gain experience, in this case with visual perception, but the same is likely to happen in other domains, we tend to make more use of previous experiences and less of actual perception.”

