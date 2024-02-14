Memories and mixtures that build community in Spain

“I think it is important to be here and encourage the younger generations to dare. Now is the moment in which many racialized artists in the world agree on this point of visibility and we have to take advantage of it,” says Agnes Essonti Luque (Barcelona, ​​1996). The plastic artist, daughter of a Cameroonian father and an Andalusian mother (from Córdoba), speaks from one of the rooms The Encendida House of Madridwhile the collective exhibition opens Generation 2024. Identity, memory and community of a generation with diverse roots born in the nineties.

Essonti explains that it matters little if what is sought with an exhibition like this is a “representation at the Benetton level”, and encourages other children of immigrants to “occupy all possible spaces”, since there were previous artistic references who “did not “They have had the places of representation” that they can access now. He cites, for example, “a generation of Equatorial Guineans who have been producing art here, but who have not been able to be in La Casa Encendida or the Reina Sofía.”

One of the works in the exhibition 'Generation 2024. Identity, memory and community of a generation with diverse roots born in the nineties'. Juan Naharro

The Montemadrid Foundation's Generations call celebrates its 24th edition with this exhibition, as a platform dedicated to current art, with the purpose of allowing emerging authors to make themselves known to patrons, the public and critics. In this edition, which received nearly 500 nominations, the works of eight creators were chosen, in which the experience of diasporas, memory and the colonial, the formation of identity and community ties are some of the common themes . These discourses are given in multiple formats, among which installations that combine painting, sculpture and audiovisual records predominate.

The jury highlights the value of “a highly personal and emotional reflection” on identities, which, even when they are the “result of controversial historical processes,” can give rise to “the development of physical and territorial community spaces, on the one hand, and social, emotional and cultural, on the other.”

The chosen projects are: When I was little they gave me nostalgia by the spoonfulof Agnes Essonti Luque; Protectionof An Wei (Madrid, 1990); Eagle Flying Viewof Daniel De La Barra (Lima, 1992); At the end of your hair, of Irati Inoriza (Balmaseda, Vizcaya, 1992); Ukemi Ushiro Ukemiof Milena Rossignoli (Quito, 1990); Catch the living manners as they rise (achieving the current forms as they arise), of Raul Silva (Lima, 1991); Dialogues 2023of Salem Amar (Barcelona, ​​1999) and succulentbonds/ succulent bowsof Weixin Quek Chong (Singapore, 1988).

One of the works in the La Casa Encendida exhibition. Juan Naharro

Lavapiés, Hospitalet, Singapore

Essonti is one of the active artists who clearl